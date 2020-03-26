The Sharp Aquos V is a high-end smartphone from a time capsule

Sharp is launching a new smartphone for 2020 designed to fit into yesteryear. The hardware would have been considered 'flagship' in 2017. The anachronism is now being offered as a new product at mid-range prices. Our test shows whether the purchase is worthwhile for those on a tight budget.

Rating

Good ✓ High performance

✓ Good gaming performance

✓ Fair price

✓ Headphone jack Bad ✕ Worthless dual camera

✕ Mono sound (also for recording)

✕ Average to low battery life

Sharp Aquos V design and build quality Apart from the round corners in the display, one might think that the Sharp Aquos V was released in 2016. All design trends have passed by the Japanese by. The selfie camera is not located in a notch or hole-punched display, but in the existing bezel. Headphones are connected via the 3.5mm jack. The display lock is released by the visibly installed fingerprint sensor. Display bezel, headphone jack: with the Aquos Sharp has built a smartphone from the past. / © AndroidPIT When you buy the Sharp Aquos V, please order a spray against greasy fingers as well. Because both the back and front of the smartphone smeared easily within seconds. Due to the lack of an IP rating, you cannot wash the device regularly. Thanks to Gorilla Glass 5, you won't have to worry about bad scratches if you rub it clean on your jeans every few minutes. We had to polish the Sharp Aquos V for this photo. / © AndroidPIT

Sharp Aquos V display The display of the Sharp Aquos V is pale and appears bluishly cool. Colleagues from Notebookcheck measure sufficiently bright 500 lux. They are also not disappointed by the quality of the display, but are rather bored. The Sharp Aquos V has a pale-cold display. / © AndroidPIT

Sharp Aquos V software In March 2020, our test device was still running Android 9 with the security patch from October 2019, and both Android 10 and the March patch would have been available. Why Sharp does not provide this patch yet is completely unclear. After all, the manufacturer has not made any visible modifications to the software. The Sharp Aquos V could pass for an Android One device if one didn't know better. It is easily possible to unlock the bootloader and replace the software with a custom ROM. Unfortunately, there are no developers for the latter due to the small number of potential buyers. That means, if Sharp still doesn't provide updates, you're simply stuck. It should be noted that our test pattern has apparently already been unlocked. A corresponding warning ("Your device software can't [sic!] for corruption!") at startup suggests this to us.

Sharp Aquos V performance The Sharp Aquos V is powered by the 2017 top chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, which at the time powered the OnePlus 5, among others. Not surprisingly, benchmark results (Basemark GPU 1.2 medium, between 3,000 and 3,400 points) appear in comparison tables right next to those of Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Honor 10 or OnePlus 5. The UFS 2.0 internal memory also deserves the rating "old but good". Many smartphones in this price range use even cheaper eMMC, which offers significantly less memory throughput. The Sharp Aquos V thus profits in the form of shorter loading times.

Sharp Aquos V audio Mono in, mono out. The cabinet speaker of the Sharp Aquos V emits tinny mono sound from the bottom edge. If you are recording videos, they also have mono sound only. In addition to speech, the microphone also picks up any wind noise, so making outdoor phone calls with loud ambient noise will be difficult. The sound at the ear is nice and loud, but the Sharp Aquos V cannot filter out ambient noise. / © AndroidPIT The included headset delivers a much nicer sound. The same unfortunately does not apply to the microphone. It sounds incredibly dull, as if you were talking through a thick door.

Sharp Aquos V camera The quality of the cameras can be summarized as "medium to good". O n the back, we find two 13-megapixel cameras. Just for fun, I covered the upper of the two sensors once and went through all camera and video modes and zoom levels. The sensor seems to be completely ineffective. Even the bokeh effects work completely without it. By the way, the aperture opens to F/2. Test photos taken with the Sharp Aquos V on Google Photos The main camera features are as follows: 4K videos (3840 x 2160) with 30 FPS

Electronically stabilized Full-HD videos

Slow-motion videos in 720p

A stabilized time-lapse mode The upper of the two cameras in the Sharp Aquos V can be glued shut. / © AndroidPIT The selfie camera has a resolution of eight megapixels (also F/2-aperture) and can do... Bokeh

"Embellishment" (blurs areas with skin tones)

Time-lapse

Electronically stabilized 1080p

Sharp Aquos V battery Of course, the medium size 3,160 mAh battery lasts for a wonderfully long time with our freshly unpacked and newly set up sample of the Sharp Aquos V. However, with longer usage and after installing a few dozen apps, smartphones with similar configurations often suffer in terms of battery life quite quickly. However, the Samsung Galaxy M30s passed the same battery test with a 60 percent better result - and that is even running Android 10 in the meantime. Sharp includes a 10-watt charger with the Aquos V, which fully charges the smartphone in just under two hours. Out of curiosity, I connected a Quick-Charge 3.0 charger to the Aquos V, but it did not charge the phone any faster. Apparently, Sharp has cut back on the license for the Quick-Charge technology driver.

Sharp Aquos V technical specifications Dimensions: 157 x 76 x 9 mm Weight: 173 g Battery size: 3160 mAh Screen size: 5.9 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 2160 x 1080 pixels (409 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels Rear camera: 13 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 9 - Pie User interface: Stock Android RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.35 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0