New Siri shortcut surfaces to record police you're when pulled over

A new Siri shortcut has surfaced in the wake of protests against police violence and systemic racism in the United States that is designed to identify and record misconduct by police officers. Saying "Hey, Siri, I'm being pulled over", will activate several features on your iPhone including recording video from the front-facing camera.

The shortcut for Apple's digital voice assistant dims your iPhone, pauses any music you may have playing, and starts recording video via the selfie camera. It will also send your location and a copy of the video to a trusted, emergency contact in the event you are fearful, as well as upload the footage to the cloud. You will need to confirm a few pop-up messages to do some of these functions, however.

The shortcut was created by Robert Petersen. It was first published in 2018, but Petersen has been updating it since the police killing of George Floyd and the subsequent period of protests and unrest. Petersen told Business Insider at the time of the launch: "It seemed to me that if you’re getting pulled over it couldn’t hurt to have a recording of the incident."

Apparently iphones have a police shortcut link and it does a bunch of things when you tell Siri you're pulled over...?



To be able to use the "I'm being pulled over" command on Siri, you'll first need to download the free shortcut to your iPhone. This is not an app you can get the Apple App Store, but a feature baked into iOS 12. To activate it, follow these steps:

Download the Shortcuts app from the Apple App Store. Go to this link from your mobile phone using Safari (other browsers will not work). Go to Settings > Shortcuts > Allow Untrusted Shortcuts.

There is no Android equivalent available at the time of publishing, but we will keep our eyes peeled for something similar.