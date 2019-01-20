We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

Is your smart home too power-hungry?

Authored by: Luca Zaninello

Every day new always-connected gadgets arrive on the market and invade our homes. Whether we want it or not, our homes are turning into smart homes. But how much do these comforts weigh on your electricity bill?

Are you just embarking on a smart home adventure? If you're new to the sport, I'd like to give you some advice: be careful, creating a smart home is addictive!

Some of the daredevils who have already faced the first hurdles in transforming a normal home into a smart one, will surely have asked themselves a question that recently popped into my mind: how much does a smart home consume?

The question may seem trivial, but there are a lot of variables to take into account. Are we talking about consumption at rest or during use of the equipment? And above all, what smart gadgets are we talking about? Smart speakers? Smart bulbs? There truly are a lot of variables.

So what I want to ask you is: are you interested in the consumption of these smart/IoT devices or do you think they don't affect your monthly bill that much?

Let us know by participating in our poll or commenting below if you have any further specific questions related to the topic!

