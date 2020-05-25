We know the price of the Sony Xperia 1 II, and it's shocking
It was way back in February - a time that now feels like a decade ago - when Sony announced the Xperia 1 II and the Xperia 10 II. Much furor was made over the usual naming of the two smartphones, but I will bet more noise is about to be made over the price of the flagship Xperia 1 II.
The Sony Xperia 1 II will launch at $1,199.99, which is $200 more than the price of the Xperia 1 on its release. That's a hefty price tag, even in 2020. Both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the iPhone 11 Pro start at $999, for example, whilst the LG V60 ThinQ costs $799.
We also now know the release window. You can preorder the Sony Xperia 1 II from June 1, 2020. The first orders will be shipping to customers on July 24.
In terms of upgrades, Sony has increased the battery on the Xperia 1 II to 4,000 mAh. It can also be charged wirelessly now. There's also a more updated CPU, GPU, and a larger RAM/ROM combination. You also still get a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Xperia 1, by the way, which is something.
Technical specs of the Sony Xperia 1 II
|Sony Xperia 1 II
|Display
|
6.5 inch OLED, 60 Hz
|Size
|166 x 72 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|
181 grams
|OS
|Android 10
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Memory
|
8 GB RAM
|Battery
|4,000 mAh with 18 Watt fast charging technology
and QI wireless charging
|Camera
|
|Special features
|Eye autofocus, Zeiss optics,
3.5 mm jack, IP68 and 5G modem
What do you think of the price of the Sony Xperia 1 II? Can the Japanese giant compete at this price point in 2020?
No comments