We know the price of the Sony Xperia 1 II, and it's shocking

Authored by: David McCourt
It was way back in February - a time that now feels like a decade ago - when Sony announced the Xperia 1 II and the Xperia 10 II. Much furor was made over the usual naming of the two smartphones, but I will bet more noise is about to be made over the price of the flagship Xperia 1 II.

The Sony Xperia 1 II will launch at $1,199.99, which is $200 more than the price of the Xperia 1 on its release. That's a hefty price tag, even in 2020. Both the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the iPhone 11 Pro start at $999, for example, whilst the LG V60 ThinQ costs $799.

We also now know the release window. You can preorder the Sony Xperia 1 II from June 1, 2020. The first orders will be shipping to customers on July 24.

AndroidPIT Xperia 1 II Black Double
The Sony Xperia 1 II is an attractive smartphone in black. / © AndroidPIT

In terms of upgrades, Sony has increased the battery on the Xperia 1 II to 4,000 mAh. It can also be charged wirelessly now. There's also a more updated CPU, GPU, and a larger RAM/ROM combination. You also still get a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Xperia 1, by the way, which is something.

Technical specs of the Sony Xperia 1 II

  Sony Xperia 1 II
Display

6.5 inch OLED, 60 Hz
Size 166 x 72 x 7.9 mm
Weight

181 grams
OS Android 10
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Memory

8 GB RAM
256 GB
Battery 4,000 mAh with 18 Watt fast charging technology
and QI wireless charging
Camera
  • 12 MP, f/2.2, 16 mm ultrawide-angle
  • 12 MP, f/2.0, 24 mm wide-angle
  • 12 MP, f/2.4, 70 mm telephoto lens
  • 3D iToF depth sensor
  • Front: 8 MP, f/2.2
  
Special features Eye autofocus, Zeiss optics,
3.5 mm jack, IP68 and 5G modem

What do you think of the price of the Sony Xperia 1 II? Can the Japanese giant compete at this price point in 2020?

