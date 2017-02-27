Sony Xperia XZs and XZ Premium: with new camera technology back to the top

Sony Mobile has presented a small cornucopia of smartphones at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona. In addition to the Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra , which we have already presented to you in our hands-on reviews, the Japanese smartphone manufacturer also unveiled the Xperia XZs and XZ Premium. Both shine above all with a new camera.

Smartphones from Sony could score points in the past mainly because of the camera. The 2017 generation is also destined to go beyond the top camera technology to gain customer acceptance. It is also no wonder that this feature is highlighted in Sony's smartphones, because the image sensors from Sony Imaging are now in almost all smartphones on the market.

Sony Xperia XZs: The compact XZ

Back to the Sony Xperia XZs and XZ Premium, which were announced today. The differences between the two smartphones lie mainly in the processor, built-in display, size and battery capacity. One could almost say that the new Xperia XZs is the new Xperia Compact for 2017.

The Xperia XZs. / © AndroidPIT

Inside the Xperia XZs, you find the Snapdragon 820. This processor is now 12 months old and has already been replaced by the 821. Its successor, the Snapdragon 835, is already about to start shipping in other phones. Despite its age, the Snapdragon 820 should still be fast enough to provide a fluid Android experience along with the 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. You can expand the internal memory of the Sony Xperia XZs via a microSD card slot. MicroSD cards up to 2 TB are supported.

The display of the Xperia XZs measures 5.2 inches diagonally and comes with Full-HD. The low resolution could help the recharge time, as the battery holds 2,300 mAh, and comes with Doze. But we have to find this out in our full review.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium: The 4K smartphone with Snapdragon 835

If a 5.2-inch display with full HD resolution and a 12-month old processor are not enough, the new Xperia XZ Premium could be a good companion for everyday use. The XZ Premium has a 5.5-inch display, which not only has 4K resolution, but also supports HDR. The many pixels of the display are fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 including Adreno 540 GPU. Sony is adding 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory to the modern SoC, which is produced in 10 nm manufacturing technology. The latter can be expanded by up to 2 TB as with the XZs via MicroSD.

Xperia XZ Premium will have a Snapdragon 835 and 4K display. / © AndroidPIT

Thanks to the larger dimensions of the smartphone, Sony can put a larger battery in the Xperia XZ Premium. In the XZ Premium, the battery holds 3,230 mAh. As the Snapdragon 835 consumes up to 25 percent less power compared to the 820, the recharge time should be very typical for Sony. But as with the XZs, we also have to wait for a full review.

Rapid camera for Xperia XZs and Xperia XZ Premium

It was not until February 7, 2017 that Sony Imaging introduced a new image sensor that is capable of recording slow-motion images in Full HD at up to 960 frames per second. To be capable of this, Sony has developed the industry's first three-layer stacked CMOS image sensor. The new DRAM layer is introduced in between the usual two layers to deliver fast readout speeds.

The new XZ models have new image sensors. / © AndroidPIT

Thanks to the new image sensor, both new 2017 Xperia XZ models can record slow-motion images at up to 960 fps. Another advantage of the new sensor design is Motion Eye technology. Behind this concept is a kind of "forward looking" autofocus and in addition, the unloved rolling shutter effect in videos can be minimized. All this is just pure theory at the moment, but as soon as we get the test devices from Sony, we will definitely check the camera for you.

Sony Xperia XZs Sony Xperia XZ Premium Manufacturer: Sony Sony Dimensions: 146 x 72.8 x 8.1 mm 156 x 77 x 7.9 mm Weight: 161 g 195 g Battery size: 2900 mAh 3230 mAh Screen size: 5.2 in 5.5 in Display technology: LCD LCD Screen: 1920 x 1080 pixels (424 ppi) 3840 x 2160 pixels (801 ppi) Front camera: 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Rear camera: 19 megapixels 19 megapixels Flashlight: LED Sorry, not yet available! Android version: 7.0 - Nougat 7.0 - Nougat User interface: Xperia UI Xperia UI RAM: 4 GB 4 GB Internal storage: 32 GB 64 GB Removable storage: microSD microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Number of cores: 4 8 Max. clock speed: Sorry, not yet available! 2.45 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2 HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2

Xperia XZs to come in April, XZ Premium in June?

Due to the main processor in the XZ Premium, the Snapdragon 835, the top model will most likely only be available by about June. In terms of price for the Xperia XZ Premium, it might be around $800. The XZ Premium will ship in black and chrome colors, with Android 7.0 Nougat.

If you want to hold the new Sony Motion Eye technology in the form of a smartphone in your hands, you'll probably have to wait until April 2017. The Sony Xperia XZs will likely be available around $700 in black, white and ice blue colors. US release dates and prices haven't been officially announced yet for either device.

The AndroidPIT MWC team is currently at the Sony Mobile Stand collecting their first impressions of the Xperia XZs and XZ Premium for you. The corresponding hands-on reviews will be published here on AndroidPIT during the day.

What do you think of the new XZ models? Are you interested in the new camera technology? Let us know in the comments below.