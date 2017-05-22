Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact and X1 release date and specs leaked

An exclusive report from Georgian website Review.ge reveals the specs for three new Sony smartphones, the Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact and X1. In addition to revealing the specs, the report also states that these devices are expected to be released at this year's IFA conference in Berlin. Read on for the details.

I want to know what the hype is around NVIDIA Shield TV games. What do you think? 50 50 12118 participants

Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact and X1: release date

According to the report from Review.ge, these the Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia X1 will be revealed at IFA 2017. Along with MWC and CES, IFA is one of the most important conferences in the world for mobile phone technologies to be presented. This annual conference is taking place again in Berlin from September 1-6. Unfortunately, no price information has been revealed yet.

The Sony Xperia XZ from 2016. / © ANDROIDPIT

Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact and X1: technical specs

The most important specs for each of the three smartphones were revealed. The Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact will both be packing Qualcomm's latest and greatest processor, the Snapdragon 835, while the X1 will have a respectable Snapdragon 660. All three devices will sport 4 GB of RAM. This is a good iterative improvement over the Snapdragon 820 and 3 GB of RAM of the Sony Xperia XZ.

Opinion by Brittany McGhee Getting the latest Snapdragon processor for the XZ1 was a smart move What do you think? 50 50 20 participants

To power the Xperia XZ1's larger 5.2-inch display will be a 3,000 mAh battery, while the two smaller devices, the 4.6-inch XZ1 Compact and the 5-inch X1, will have 2,800 mAh batteries. Also mentioned in the report was a new camera technology, the details of which are unclear, but in translated text is described as "full pixel continuous and shoot".

Do you think these specs are enough of an improvement over previous Sony devices to entice you? Are you looking forward to IFA 2017? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.