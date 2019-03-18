We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
Official Sony Xperia Twitter account with 1 million followers deleted
Sony Xperia 1 Sony Xperia 10 Sony 2 min read No comments

Official Sony Xperia Twitter account with 1 million followers deleted

Authored by: Eric Ferrari-Herrmann

Social media offers important marketing and news channels. Companies like Sony informs its customers about updates and new products. On Twitter, one million Sony followers will have one less source in the future. @SonyXperia has disappeared. And nobody knows why.

The social media department of Sony has gone through a small disaster. Overnight a Twitter account disappeared, which has united a million followers since 2010. For comparison: @SamsungMobile has 12.1 million, @PlayStation has 16.1 million. @SonyXperia had one million, as seen on a screenshot at Xperia Blog.

Even though the slip-up might have little effect on the fan community it fits into a series of prophecies of doom regarding Sony's strategy for the Xperia mobile communications sector. Sales figures for Xperia smartphones have been declining for years. In defense, it can be said that this now applies to the entire industry: the smartphone market is saturated.

Sony Xperia 10 08
The camera of the Xperia 10 is (finally) not bad / © AndroidPIT

Sony still has an Xperia presence on Facebook and Instagram. And a look at the Xperia devices themselves, which have improved thanks to more collaboration with the camera department, shows that Sony is still making an effort and is certainly not cutting the department off.

Whether the deletion of the Twitter account is, therefore, a breakdown or a strategic move would have to be explained to us by a representative of the press. Maybe you want to get your readership on @SonyMobileNews but this could have been done more gently. And why would the company want to wipe out the Xperia brand? What's going on? We'll keep you posted.

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter 3 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Recommended articles
Recommended articles
FOLLOW US: