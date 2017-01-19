Super Mario Run is finally coming to Android

Available on iOS since December 15, Android users have been anxiously awaiting the release of Super Mario Run. Nintendo has just announced on Twitter that the time has finally come. The popular plumber will be making his debut on Google's mobile OS in March.

Released exclusively on iPhone and iPad last month, Super Mario Run was immediately a smash hit. Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the game explained to Fortune that the reason why the game was taking so long to reach Android users was due to the platform's fragmentation.

Miyamoto said, “One of the reasons we focused on iPhone first was the stability of the platform and being able to get the level of response that we want out of the games. And that’s not to say that Android devices don’t have the same level of responsiveness. But because there are so many Android devices, trying to engineer the game to work across them all requires quite a lot of time.” Android users aren't getting left behind, they just need to be more patient.

The announcement in the above tweet tells us when we can get the game. For the moment, we only know that the game will be released in March. We don't know the exact date. You can, however, pre-register to get on the waiting list so you can be one of the first to download the game.

The Android version will likely be identical the the iOS version. Free to download, but you will have to pay if you want to play more than the first three levels. Then it will most likely cost you around $10 to unlock the whole game.