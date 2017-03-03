Huawei P9 in line to get Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.0 very soon

The Huawei P9 was first released with Android 6.0 Marshmallow , a fine Android version in itself, but now new information has surfaced from a Huawei India tweet supporting the fact that the Android 7.0 Nougat update will soon come to the Huawei smartphone. Will EMUI 5.0 be in store as well? Read on to find out about the Huawei P9 Android update.

Available Android Versions for Huawei P9/P9 Plus and P9 Lite

Android Version Android 6.0.x Marshmallow Android 7.0 Nougat Huawei P9 Yes Yes, Q1 2017 Huawei P9 Plus Yes Unknown Huawei P9 Lite Yes Unknown

Huawei had confirmed that the latest Android update would be hitting Huawei P9 smartphones in Q1 of 2017. Seeing as the first quarter of 2017 will finish by the end of March, you can therefore expect the update to be rolled out to devices sometime this month. Having first been updated in China months ago, the update for the P9 will now happen on global scale. In addition to Nougat, the P9 will also be getting EMUI 5.0 and possibly the latest security patch, the latter point we'll confirm at a later time.

User experience will be made smoother with the #EMUI 5.0 is expected to roll-out, globally in Q1 2017. pic.twitter.com/y0feTW3HNw — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) March 2, 2017

Huawei P9 Android update news./ © AndroidPIT

As mentioned above, the Android update to Nougat will also include the latest version of Huawei's user interface, EMUI 5.0. This brings a lot of exciting new features, as well as the longed for app drawer. We tested Android Nougat and EMUI 5.0 on the Huawei P9 when the update was available in a beta test for the device and were impressed by what we saw. Other included features are a redesigned settings menu, multi-window mode, more intuitive notifications and app mates, to name just some.

Now, once it is rolled out globally, let's just hope that carriers ensure the update hits phones relatively quickly as well.

