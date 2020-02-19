We've seen foldable phones, now here come the slideables!

According to reports, TCL had planned to showcase its latest flexible display smartphone at the MWC in Barcelona, but the cancellation of the event changed all that. Now, new leaks show us what we could have won - and it's a wild idea!

After trying out the new Motorola Razr and the Galaxy Z Flip with their foldable displays at the beginning of this year, the two clamshell smartphones are now available for sale. It has long been rumored that TCL is also working on a concept with a flexible display, but we initially thought it would be more similar to the one we have seen from Xiaomi. Now, we have the first images of it.

According to CNET, the Chinese manufacturer had planned to present its latest smartphone at the MWC 2020 in Barcelona, which was due to take place from February 24 to 27. Unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak was the cause of the show, which was canceled due to health risks. For the moment, no information concerning the official presentation of TCL's latest baby had been released. Only some visuals of a prototype leaked online.

Front panel with the screen slid out. / © CNET

As can be seen in the pictures, the TCL smartphone does not seem to differ that much at first glance from other phones currently on the market, and more specifically from the TCL 10 Pro presented at CES 2020, but the truth could not be further away from that assumption.

The rear of the smartphone, on the left in its most compact version, on the right with the screen sliding. / © CNET

After the foldable screen, meet the sliding screen

The big area where TCL differs from other smartphones is its "sliding" display. The screen can be slid to the side to extend the display size from a more smartphone-sized format to a tablet-like format.

At the moment we don't know how it works, no one has yet gotten their hands on this device. However, we can imagine that TCL has equipped this device with a system that allows part of the screen to wrap itself behind the screen, a bit like a "photo film" effect, or like what we have seen LG do with its foldable televisions.

Today it is difficult to expand further on the subject since we do not have more information. The smartphone seems particularly promising, we can't wait to find out more and especially to test it!

