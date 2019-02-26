10,000 robots are coming to conquer Europe

An army of robots disembarks in Europe and the Middle East. Less than a month after its official launch at the CES in Las Vegas, temi has just announced the arrival of its robots on the continent via the Belgian company Zorabots, its distribution partner.

10,000 robots will be put on sale initially in key markets such as Spain, United Kingdom, Holland, France, Belgium, Italy, United Arab Emirates and Qatar, according to an announcement from both companies at the MWC in Barcelona.

"Starting next month, you can go into Selfridges in London, De Bijenkorf in Amsterdam, Printemps in Paris or Kadewe in Berlin, and see the magic. Starting to take pre orders, temi will be offered at 1,999 EUR ex VAT and will ship to your doorstep around June later this year." says Yon Rosenberg, temi’s Chief Business Officer.

In the United States, temi personal robots are already on sale at 15 different locations as well as on the company's website.

You can ask your personal robot to play music, teach you recipes... and much more. / © temi

temi's "personal robots" are a kind of AI-enabled butler that follows you everywhere, a personal assistant which moves thanks to small wheels and has a screen built in. They connect to your smartphone through an app that's available at the Play Store and Apple Store. In addition to the typical functions, they have different and interesting uses such as the "dynamic" hands-free video calls, which allow users to manage their temi through the app from anywhere in the world and greet or help others at home, such as airports, shops, hotels, restaurants ...

"Temi incorporates unparalleled technology at a reachable price, making it the ultimate way for people to communicate in this era of high-speed internet with exciting, upcoming 5G capabilities. It will dramatically transform the way we conduct business and connect with loved ones from afar," says temi CEO Yossi Wolf.

At the Las Vegas show, temi already announced its commitment to integrate Alexa into its robots to create an experience similar to the Echo Show. Although we still don't know when it will be, this would expand the capabilities of the personal robot and make it a pioneer of a new era of personal assistant devices.

Would you like to have a personal robot butler? What do you think of the current generation on offer from temi?