Tesla's new home charging station plugs into a wall outlet
Tesla has just unveiled its latest home charging station and there's a big change. Rather than having to be hardwired into your home, the new Wall Connector can be plugged into any regular power outlet. This also removes the need for having an electrician install the charging system.
The Tesla 14-50 Wall Connector is compatible with NEMA 14-50 plug outlets, the most common high-voltage plug in the US. Tesla also says that the new home charging system offers 25 percent faster charging speeds compared to the Gen 2 Mobile Connector.
The fact that the Wall Connector can be plugged into any common power outlet means that you can also take it with you. In the past, Tesla owners had to have charging stations installed in their homes, hardwired into the electrical system. Now, it is possible to take your charger with you, opening up the possibility to 'refuel' your EV from multiple locations, such as the office or holiday home.
The new Wall Connector does require mounting to a wall or post, however, before it can be plugged in. It provides 40 amps (9.6kW) of power for all Model S, Model X and Model 3 long-range vehicles. Tesla Model 3 mid range and standard range vehicles will charge at 32 amps when using the 14-50 Wall Connector. It comes with a 24-inch cable and a silver faceplate.
You can order the new Wall Connector now from Tesla's website. It costs $500, the same price as the hardwired version. Unlike the hardwired version, which is available in black and silver, the 14-50 Plug compatible Wall Connector only comes in silver.
Via: TechCrunch Source: Tesla
Well, for certain values of wall outlet, of which there are zero in my house of that type. Still would need a visit from an electrician.