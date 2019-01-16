Nike Adapt BB: sneakers so smart they lace themselves
Wearable tech is coming to our feet. With the Adapt BB, Nike introduces new self-lacing basketball shoes, controlled via a smartphone app with Bluetooth connection. That's actually pretty smart.
The Nike Adapt BB first looks like a normal, modern sports shoe, but then it stands out: no shoelaces. Well, the shoe already has them, of course, but they are hidden under the fabric, because the wearer doesn't have to bend down and lace up. Instead, a motor laces the shoes, either by pressing the buttons on the side of the Adapt BB or via the corresponding Nike app on the smartphone.
Nike designed the Adapt BB mainly for basketball players and explained how it is intended to be used. In sport, the demands placed on shoes are constantly changing. The foot increases by up to half a number due to the load during the game, the Adapt BB then adjusts the lacing accordingly. During times out or phases on the substitutes bench, the player can loosen the shoe at the touch of a button, when it continues to tighten again. All this can be finely adjusted via the app.
The technology is in the sales of the Nike Adapt BB
The brain of the Adapt BB sits in the heel of the shoe under the heel. A small motor regulates the lacing, the battery is charged wirelessly with its own charging mat, on which both shoes stand next to each other. Even when the power runs out in use, Nike makes sure there's still enough power left to open the lacing. The system has to withstand high loads, but should still be durable and withstand at least 2,900 lacing operations.
The Verge has already tested the Nike Adabt BB and shows the smart basketball shoes in this video:
The Nike Adapt BB cost $350 - a reasonable price, given the technology in the treads. What say you, sporty people? Could you see yourself using hi-tech footwear on the court?
Source: The Verge
