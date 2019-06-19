A Tesla fan has converted her Model 3 into a pickup truck

It's no secret that Tesla is actively preparing for the upcoming launch of an electric pickup truck . While this vehicle could be announced this summer, a famous American YouTuber, tired of waiting for the arrival of said vehicle, decided to manufacture her own electric Tesla pickup truck. You can see the result in a video.

Tesla's fans never cease to surprise us. While there has been a lot of criticism of the American manufacturer in recent months, one thing is certain: the brand certainly benefits from one of the strongest communities in the automotive world. Proof of this is once again provided by the video directed by Simone Giertz.

Known on the web for her eccentric and extravagant inventions, she created a surprise by publishing a video earlier this week in which she explains how she transformed her Model 3 into a pickup truck, soberly named "Truckla". Simone Giertz even created a fake ad to highlight the fruits of her hard work. Indeed, she was exhausted, because the YouTuber spent more than a year planning and designing her vehicle before embarking on a titanic project that she describes in her video as "the smartest or stupidest thing I'm going to do".

"I really hope people don't see this as an obnoxious YouTuber cutting up a new car. I'm doing it because I really, really want this car. It's really the car of my dreams."

Is a Model 3 pickup version possible? / © Simone Giertz

For the transformation, she did not hesitate to call upon several people (mechanics, artists, designers...) to help transform her Model 3. The result is quite stunning. The electric sedan offers a loading box at the rear like any other good pickup truck, but the project is not completely finished because it still needs some work, especially to waterproof the car and finish the paint job.

For the moment, Elon Musk, Tesla's emblematic boss, has not yet reacted to this transformation. But given the man's presence on Twitter, it is likely that he will welcome this work and may even announce new information about Tesla's electric pickup truck.