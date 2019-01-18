Tesla forced to recall 14,000 Model S cars in China

Tesla, an American company producing fully electric cars, has been forced to recall more than 14,000 Model S vehicles due to problems related to the safety of its airbags. Other brands are also affected by the problem, related to potentially lethal airbags produced by Takata.

The main regulator of the Chinese market said on Friday that a total of 14,123 Tesla Model S cars have been recalled by the manufacturer due to serious and potentially lethal problems with airbags.

These defective airbags, manufactured by Takata Corporation, use a propellant that could break the airbag and cause serious injury or even death. Tesla has begun to appeal to vehicle owners afflicted by the problem around the world, stating that problems can only occur with the aging of the life-saving airbag system. The recall does not include the latest models of Model S, Roadster, Model X or even the newly arrived Model 3.

The new Tesla Model 3 is not among the models at risk. / © AndroidPIT

A global problem

However, it should be noted that Tesla is not the only brand affected by this defect which, in the end, is caused by a part not produced by the company itself but purchased by Takata and assembled in its vehicles. According to the United States Department of Transportation, other, more common vehicles have also been affected. For example, some Toyota and Ford models totaling more than 37 million vehicles.

These numerous problems with Takata airbags are having widespread effects around the world forcing brands such as Honda, Acura and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) to recall their vehicles. At least 23 people worldwide have been killed by the explosion of Takata airbags. The recall caused by these airbags is the largest ever seen, and Takata has been forced to declare bankruptcy.

Other brands have many more vehicles to recall and control. / © Mario Ortiz

How to check if your car has a defective airbag

To check if your car uses any of the defective airbags that need to be replaced, please visit the following webpage created in collaboration with the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) and enter your VIN number, which can usually be found on your vehicle registration document.

Is your car among the affected models? Have you received any communications from the manufacturers in this regard?