The best smart home gadgets for your dog or cat

Having a pet is not easy. I'm not just talking about having to remember to feed them, but to take care of your four-legged friend's every need. However, among all the smart devices that have emerged in recent months, there are some that are also dedicated to caring for your dog or cat. Here are the best gadgets to simplify the lives of my fellow pet parents.

Petcube Petcube combines two gadgets in one: a monitoring device and a food dispenser. Thanks to the tank that can hold up to two kilograms of snacks, Petcube is able to throw it (literally) at your four-legged friend up to a distance of almost two meters. The camera can transmit video at 1080p resolution and achieve a wide angle view of up to 138 degrees.

The device also has two-way audio to communicate with your pet and night vision. you can buy Petcube directly from the official website of the manufacturer at the starting price of $179. PetSafe SmartDoor The PetSafe Electronic SmartDoor allows your pet to leave the house without risk. The device detects the SmartKey to be connected to the animal's collar and opens automatically each time you approach it. On the other hand, when it has moved far enough away, the door will close.

The SmartDoor can be programmed with up to five SmartKeys and owners can conveniently lock it when they want to keep their pets in the house, for example at night. You can buy the PetSafe SmartDoor from the official website of the manufacturer at the price of $155 for the large version and $100 for the smaller one. Petnet SmartFeeder SmartFeeder allows you to get full control of your pet's food portions through the dedicated app available for iOS and Android. In addition, the application records all nutrition data and provides you with interesting statistics.

The device can store up to seven different modes and is compatible with both Nest cameras and Amazon Alexa assistant. SmartFeeder also contains a built-in battery that provides seven hours of battery life and is available for purchase on PetNet's official website at a price of $179. Lavviebot The worst part about sharing your apartment with a cat? Keep your litter tray clean at all times. LavvieBot comes to your rescue! This gadget uses an intelligent automation system that will make this ungrateful task as painless as possible. Similar to a miniature washing machine, this litter tray connected via Wi-Fi is able to automatically sift the sand into a drawer at the bottom base, which also releases a delicious scent and which can be easily removed and emptied. At the same time, before the feline leaves the litter tray, LavvieBot gently shakes its legs so that no grains of sand can escape.