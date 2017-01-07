Top 7 HD Android games: real mobile gaming

While a quick pick up and play is often what you want from mobile gaming, that doesn't mean it needs to be an inferior experience to playing 'proper' games. So if you're bored of Minecraft and think that 8-bit gaming doesn't make the most of your glorious phone display, we've got some suggestions for the best HD games available for download today so you can take advantage of those graphics.

We've tried to give you a bit of variety too - there are a lot of nice-looking RPGs or adventure games, but that's not the only genre available!

Samorost 3

If you're not familiar with the Samorost series of games, the latest installment is a really good place to start and has utterly stunning visuals. It is, however, not the average point-and-click adventure game, and will instead immerse you in an ethereal-feeling world in which you have to complete puzzles and tasks.

The completing part of it is almost secondary though, you'll spend most of your time being entertained by exploring every inch of the virtual world, and as it's a pay-to-download one player game, you'll have plenty of time to amble along at your own speed.

Part of the game's charm is that you often won't really know what you're doing, what you're supposed to be doing or what actually just happened. Again, that's part of the charm, though it might sound like it's just an annoying game from that description.

The actual controls are simple, you just tap the screen where you want to go and investigate and your character will waddle his way over. You also have a magic trumpet thing that can be dragged onto the screen to interact with certain objects. It's not entirely clear what has happened in these events though.

If you want to amble your way around a gorgeous point-and-click puzzle game, then you could do a lot worse than Samorost 3. It's nice not to be bugged about in-game purchases or bombarded with ads, though it does mean you'll need to cough up $4.99 up front.

Samorost 3 will leave you wondering what just happened, and that's a good thing. / © AndroidPIT

Samorost 3

Micro Machines

Micro Machines doesn't offer up the sort of ultra-realistic racing SIM with detailed graphics that Real Racing 3 has been delivering for more than three years, but what it does do is offer a modern HD incarnation of a classic racing game. If you're old enough to remember the original console series in the mid-nineties, you'll get a nice pang of nostalgia to go along with your racing experience.

It's very much a pick-up-and-play affair, with cars split into different classes and a system of car part unlocks and upgrades to add to your garage as you progress. There are a few different race modes too (Race and Elimination) and a Battle mode where the aim is just to destroy your opponents with your weapons.

While it's free to download and play, and you're never pitted against racers a class or two above you, Micro Machines is an online-only game and you'll have to watch a few ads now and again if you want to boost your coins or points. It's not obligatory though.

With 84 vehicles (at current count) across 12 levels of vehicle, there's certainly enough to work towards unlocking, particularly when you include the upgrades. That progression is pretty well balanced though, and you also get new tracks as you unlock new levels and various attendance bonuses for playing every day.

Micro Machines on Android delivers retro fun without the retro graphics. / © AndroidPIT

Micro Machines

Bullet Force

Bullet Force is easily one of the most fun HD first-person shooters available on Google Play, and it also just so happens to be one of the most glorious to look at, if you like modern day shooters.

One of the nice things about Bullet Force is that it's not overly complicated for the sake of it. There's no long-winded learning process, but there is a simple practice mode that pits you against AI before you hook up an account to play online. Naturally, there's a weapon and upgrade system through which you can unlock new items too, or you can pay some cash via in-app purchases to skip the wait.

With excellent, precise controls (as you need in a FPS) and the sort of graphics you've come to expect from console shooters, Bullet Force is well worth checking out as a free download.

Bullet Force even has detailed weapon graphics. / © AndroidPIT

Bullet Force

SBK16 Official

Where Micro Machines offers a simple, graphically bright racing game, SBK16 is a fully dedicated bike racing SIM with realistic graphics for the bikes and riders.

The previously premium download is now free to play, and while the difficulty of a simulation won't be to everyone's liking, if you're looking for a racing game that'll take some time to master, SBK16 has a challenge for you. As it's now free, you'll see ads, or you can purchase an in-game unlock to remove them. Alternatively, you can beat the new Test Ride mode to activate the premium mode without paying any money.

You also get the traditional Championship mode that requires you to pick a rider and work your way up the ranks, as well as a Time Attack mode and Quick Play for when you just want to jump into a quick race. The Championship mode is where most of your time will probably be spent though, as there are multiple races and a practice session for each race event.

There are no online races (which could be a good or a bad thing, depending on your preference) but that does mean you get to choose the difficulty level of each event or practice session, which affects various factors about the race and how your bike rides.

The controls are fairly simple while remaining as true to life as possible, too. You need to accelerate and brake manually, and tilt your phone to lean into the turns, which works particularly nicely as it's a motorcycle racing game. Tapping the top right will change the camera angle (there are two on-board views, as well as the external one pictured below) and tapping the center bottom of the screen will give you a quick rear-view glimpse.

Just don't expect to be good at this game straight away. Or if you are, don't tell me about it - I'm awful.

A realistic racing game that'll take time to master. / © AndroidPIT

SBK16 Official Mobile Game

Broken Age

Broken Age is one of the most laid back but still fun adventure games available on Android, and it's one that's made all the more fun by the presence of voice acting from Elijah Wood, Jack Black and Masasa Moyo. It is by no means new, but that doesn't make it any less fun.

The game's split into two acts, and you jump between characters as the game progresses to fill out the storyline, and that's really what the game is all about. Where others might stumble, Broken Age succeeds by delivering the traditional point-and-click adventure game with a witty script, excellent voice acting and stunning artwork.

Some people won't like the repetitive nature of some of the Broken Age's puzzles, particularly the more difficult ones, but there aren't too many adventure games that manage to engage and entertain in the same way, even if it doesn't try to break the mould in terms of game format.

All the adorable artwork and Hollywood voice actors come at a cost though, and in this case it's $4.99. If you're willing to put in the time, it'll be money well spent though.

Broken Age has some adorable artwork and a great script. / © AndroidPIT

Broken Age

Dirt Xtreme

Dirt Xtreme is another arcade style racing game, but this one is somewhere between motocross and trials - that's to say, it's a combination of balance and speed that'll get you over the finish line and the various obstacles in yuour way the quickest.

Acceleration is handled automatically, but you have to decide if and when you want to use your boost (these are limited and refill over time, through collections or buy purchasing them via in-app items) so you're primarily left to control your balance, which makes or breaks your race and how well you get through the level. For the most part, the races take place online against other real people.

There's both career and a resource race mode that earns you more collectable items so that you can upgrade your various bikes, and unlock new ones. As you'd expect, the tracks get harder as you progress through your career.

If you're a fan of offroad racing and driving games, or bike games in general, Dirt Xtreme is one that's worth playing, even if the whole upgrade system does use a very 'tried and tested' approach. Right now, the game's still in open beta ('unreleased' on the Play Store, but available to download), so there might be the odd bug if you decide to go ahead and give it a try. I didn't have any problems though.

A more realistic off-road racing game, with online races too. / © AndroidPIT

Dirt Xtreme (Unreleased)

NBA Live Mobile

If you're a fan of sports games that let you delve into the minutiae of managing every aspect of your team, but still want some impressive in-game graphics, NBA Live Mobile will fulfill your needs. It's helpful if you like basketball a lot too.

There are four main game modes, head-to-head, live events, league and a season mode, but before you can do that you need to build up your dream team from the slightly pathetic starter pack you're given. Other challenges require specific players or entire specific teams, which you'll generally need to unlock.

You'll want to spend a whole lot of time in the live events mode to brush up on your skills, and the gameplay is kept varied enough through specific challenges. The only potential downside is that all game modes cost 'Stamina', which means it runs out relatively quickly if you play lots of games consecutively.

Perhaps what makes it most fun is the relatively simple control system, given that there are a lot of potential moves to make when defending or attacking.

It's free to download, though in-game purchases are available to speed up your player acquisition and improve skills.

Player movements and control are surprisingly good. / © AndroidPIT

NBA LIVE Mobile Basketball

What's your favorite HD game for Android? Let us know in the comments below!