Uber Eats is testing drone delivery for this summer

Your MacDonald's fries should soon arrive 3 times faster and therefore be three times less soft with Uber Eats! Yes, the food delivery service by Uber is currently testing UAV delivery and hopes to have an operational service by this summer.

San Diego, Uber's playground

To follow in Amazon's or Google's footsteps in the field of UAV delivery, Uber Eats is now testing MacDonald's delivery to San Diego. And it's already working pretty well! Indeed, when a delivery person takes 21 minutes to cover 1.5 kilometers, a drone only takes 7 minutes. The latter is therefore three times faster, so we can imagine that Uber's performance would be much better if he were to adopt this solution permanently in the long term.

Uber Eats is currently testing food delivery via drones in San Diego © AndroidPIT

Now tested with the AR200 drone, Uber plans to develop its own device, equipped with a box that can accommodate food, this year.

Delivery drones during the summer?

At least that is what American society wants. They want to see drones multiply in their delivery service and be operational during the summer. But this is without relying on the fears of the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), which has reservations and has still not given its approval. The American organization had chosen San Diego as one of the 10 test cities for the delivery of drones and it is the city that has partnered with Uber.

To reassure the FAA, Uber explains that the drones will not fly directly into people's homes (indeed, this can quickly be dangerous and the safety of people in the vicinity cannot be ensured). Instead, Uber provides pre-determined landing zones where a courier will wait to finalize the delivery. We definitely don't say goodbye to bicycles yet.

Other questions still need to be clarified: noise pollution, overflying of urban areas and people. Anyway, it should happen soon, but don't expect to see a drone knocking on your door with a hot Big Mac tomorrow!

What do you think about the delivery of food by drones?