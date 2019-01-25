The most exciting VR games we can't wait to play in 2019

2019 is shaping up to be an exciting year for VR gamers, with more options and lower prices for hardware. But that doesn't mean much without great games to play on them. Luckily, there's no shortage of interesting titles on the horizon. These are the game's we're most looking forward to play in the coming months. The best VR games to play on PC

Blood and Truth We had a chance to try Blood and Truth at EGX Berlin last year and were impressed by the slick gunplay made possible by the PlayStation Move controls. This gritty, realistic shooter has all the chops to deliver immersive action, with you actually feeling like you've got those guns on you (though fortunately the same can't be said for enemy bullets).

Sony London's game puts you in the shoes of a former elite solider who takes on the criminal underworld of the UK capitol, a kind of John Wick meets Guy Ritchie scenario. If we get a compelling story and interesting challenges to go with the top-notch gunplay, Blood and Truth will could be the standout VR shooter of the year. Release: TBA

TBA Platform: PSVR Shadow Legend Fans of fantasy RPGs, yours truly included, are eagerly awaiting the chance to immerse ourselves in magical worlds through VR. Even though Skyrim VR exists, virtual reality has yet to see a great role-playing game built for the medium from the ground up. But Shadow Legend could well be the VR RPG to rule them all.

Set in a medieval fantasy world in which the gods are at war, Shadow Legend promises a full range of immersive activities, from forging your weapons, managing your chest with items, even feeding and playing with animals - all using your hands. Characters in the game will even recognize your speech. The sword combat should also be based on your real-life tracked movements, with challenging boss fights to test your timing and reflexes. Release: February 2019

February 2019 Platform: Vive, Rift, WMR, PSVR Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot Bethesda is one of the few big name AAA studios leaning in to VR, and this upcoming title in the legendary Wolfenstein series has you hack over-the-top Nazi war machines and pit them against, well...more over-the-top Nazi war machines.

It may be satisfying to punch Nazis, but in this immersive shooter we'll also have the gratification of blasting, burning and bombing the seig-heiling villains. Release: 2019

2019 Platform: Vive, PSVR Titan Arena VR Do you remember just how awe-inspiring the gigantic creatures in Shadow of the Colossus were? Virtual reality can lend an even more breathtaking sense of scale to such encounters, and so fan, Titan Arena looks like our best bet in getting up close and personal with giants in VR.

Who will win in the arena? The gargantuan robotic death machine or a puny little human with hi-tech weapons and gadgets? Well, it all comes down to you in Titan Arena. Release: 2019

2019 Platform: Rift, Vive, WMR Zed Shooters and exploration games are fun and all, but VR can also be a great platform to showcase more intellectual fare. Zed is a story-driven indie game that will be published by Cyan studios, who gave us the genre-defining Myst, back in the day.

Zed tells the story of an aging artist who looks back on his life as creeping dementia begins to cloud his mind. reflecting on past years as dementia starts to creep in. While it's still early days, it seems like the goal of the game will be to collect memories of his life so that they can be preserved for a book written for his daughter, Charlotte. An interesting concept to be sure, and sure to stand out from the crowd. Release: 2019

2019 Platform: Rift, Vive, WMR Jupiter and Mars I'm getting strong Ecco the Dolphin vibes from the trailer for Jupiter and Mars, a game that has you follow a pair of advanced dolphins in the seas of a future Earth long after the fall of mankind.