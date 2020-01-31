VIDEO: 5 things we HATE about Samsung Galaxy Fold
Earlier this week, we published a video in which I explained five things we absolutely love about the Samsung Galaxy Fold after our Editorial team had been using it for more than a month. But the Galaxy Fold is far from being a perfect smartphone. Here are 5 things we really don't like about Samsung's first foldable.
If you missed the first video in this Samsung Galaxy Fold series, I suggest you check that one out first. In it, I explain how we originally tested the device and how now that we have a full review sample from Samsung we are able to go more in-depth for our opinions on the product. You can find that video at the link below:
For now, though, sit back and enjoy the five things we really didn't like about using the Samsung Galaxy Fold as a daily smartphone for more than a month.
Have you seen a Galaxy Fold out in the wild yet? What do you think about the smartphone now that it is on the market?
1 Comment
The design was not really thought through for use but more as first to market.