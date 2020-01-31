We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
VIDEO: 5 things we HATE about Samsung Galaxy Fold

Authored by: David McCourt
Earlier this week, we published a video in which I explained five things we absolutely love about the Samsung Galaxy Fold after our Editorial team had been using it for more than a month. But the Galaxy Fold is far from being a perfect smartphone. Here are 5 things we really don't like about Samsung's first foldable.

If you missed the first video in this Samsung Galaxy Fold series, I suggest you check that one out first. In it, I explain how we originally tested the device and how now that we have a full review sample from Samsung we are able to go more in-depth for our opinions on the product. You can find that video at the link below:

For now, though, sit back and enjoy the five things we really didn't like about using the Samsung Galaxy Fold as a daily smartphone for more than a month.

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

Have you seen a Galaxy Fold out in the wild yet? What do you think about the smartphone now that it is on the market? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

1 Comment

