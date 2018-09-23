Video games have a gambling problem, the intervention is overdue

Nowadays, the idea of simply buying a video game, owning it and playing it at your leisure seems naive and quaint. Increasingly, in-game content and rewards are doled out online via random packages, or 'loot boxes', which could contain rich rewards - or be worthless. If you think this sounds like gambling, you're not alone. International gambling regulators are teaming up to fight this unethical profit model...and it's about time.

Fifteen European gambling regulators have joined forces with the Washington State Gambling Commission in an effort to combat "the blurring of lines between gaming and gambling". If you've played games on any platform lately, you've probably run into this kind of thing.

In the game you have the opportunity to get a reward, usually paid for and often referred to as a 'loot box' with a hidden prize inside...it could be a skin, treasured item, new character, or anything you want...it could also be something you definitely don't want, like a copy of something you already have. They only way to know is to open (and pay for) the box and try your luck.

It doesn't have to be a box. Marvel: COC uses a wheel-of-fortune style spin, for example. / © AndroidPIT (screenshot)

Sounds risky, doesn't it? Almost like you're taking...a gamble? The joint declaration from the gambling regulators seems to think so:

"Concerns in this area have manifested themselves in controversies relating to skin betting, loot boxes, social casino gaming and the use of gambling-themed content within video games available to children."

Gambling can be thrilling and addictive, and it's all too easy to manipulate the brain's risk-reward mechanism to get someone hooked, always forking over a little more cash in the hope that the next prize is the big payout (in this case, your most prized in-game item, character, etc.)

This kind of monetization was taken for granted in many freemium mobile games, where it was seen as a kind of necessary evil, a way to make money from something that people would only download for free. While I'm no fan of the freemium model even for mobile games, it's when loot boxes and skin gambling became standard in big-budget AAA games from top publishers that the outrage really started...not only were you being pushed to gamble on in-game content...but it was for a game that you'd already paid around $60 for!

Middle Earth: Shadow of War's marketplace. / © Warner Bros via Gadgetmatch

After two blockbuster titles, namely Star Wars Battlefront II by Electronic Arts, and Middle Earth: Shadow of War by Warner Bros were found to be lousy with loot-boxes and paid-for random rewards. Fans revolted in a spectacular backlash that saw loot boxes eventually removed (after much grumbling and dissemination from the publishers) from both games. But that was a simple consumer backlash. Now, whole countries are getting involved, treating it as a public health issue.

The first step is admitting the problem

The trouble with loot boxes and similar gambling mechanics, is that it's just so much more profitable in the long term compared to just selling a full game at retail price, that publishers aren't going to let go of it without a fight. Many game companies have largely transitioned from selling complete games and instead offer 'live services', effectively subscriptions to receive content in dribs and drabs over a longer period of time, usually paid for over and over again. It can still cost as much as a complete game up front, however.

The game industry won't give up this source of cash so easily. / © AndroidPIT

The Entertainment Software Rating Board, whose job it is to rate games as age appropriate (i.e., an 'adult' rating on a game with gambling in it) has defended the practice of loot boxes, likening them instead to buying baseball cards, in which you pay for some cards but you don't get to see what's in the pack first.

The ESRB stance doesn't stand up to close scrutiny, however. An investigation on the issue commissioned by the Australian government recently published its results. The committee stated: "loot boxes provide games companies with an unregulated way of exploiting gambling disorders amongst their customers." And in what appears to be a direct reference to the ESRB's protests: "Spending large amounts of money on loot boxes was associated with problematic levels of spending on other forms of gambling. This is what one would expect if loot boxes psychologically constituted a form of gambling. It is not what one would expect if loot boxes were, instead, psychologically comparable to baseball cards."

Enough players are attending to spending money on in-game gambling, but the bigger gambling problem lies with the publishers, who are addicted to receiving it. Already, we see signs of strong resistance against regulation from the games industry itself.

EA vs Belgium

Similarly, while Electronic Arts may have backed down over fan outrage in the case Star Wars Battlefront 2, it's prepared to fight tooth-and-nail on other fronts. Belgium outlawed loot boxes last April, claiming that they are a form of gambling. EA ignored this with FIFA 19, which offers packs of random virtual footballers, and may be taken to court over this defiance.