VIDEO: Hands-on with the Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone

Earlier this week, we were able to go hands-on with Huawei's revised Mate X, the Mate Xs. We took our video team with us to an event in Berlin so we could show you the foldable smartphone in all its glory. Here's the video.

Last year Huawei stole the show with its interpretation of a foldable smartphone at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona. Now, 12 months later and after a pretty difficult year for the Chinese company, the international market launch of its successor, the Mate Xs, is underway.

We used the foldable smartphone at two different events, one in both Barcelona and Berlin - yes, it was complicated this year with the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the MWC 2020 - but this footage is from Berlin as that’s where our camera crew was.

Here’s a first hands-on look at the Mate Xs where we look at what has changed, and what has stayed the same, from last year's effort. Enjoy!