Virtual reality to arrive on Nintendo Switch this year

No one doubts that Nintendo Switch is a success, with more and more titles available and spectacular sales figures. But Nintendo doesn't stop there and, after months of rumors, seems ready for the announcement of its first virtual reality game.

The virtual reality progresses slowly, but little by little the user interested in this technology has more and more options in the market, where the headsets from Oculus and HTC Vive are the leaders. After 2018 saw a slight increase, forecasts indicate that this may be the year that VR products will make definitive inroads into the mainstream, with an expected growth of 69%.

How will virtual reality come to Nintendo Switch?

It was Nintendo World Report who, after consulting various sources, has declared that the Japanese company is ready to announce its first virtual reality title in 2019. After months of rumors, and when Nintendo itself has had contradictory statements about this project, it seems that it is close to becoming a reality.

Will we see a VR version of Mario Kart? / © AndroidPIT

If we look back over the last few years, there were several signs that Nintendo was considering of virtual reality for the Switch. Already in December 2016, months before the actual launch of the Switch, the company itself patented an accessory to include virtual reality. In addition, in August 2018, hackers discovered a hidden "VR mode" on the console itself.

For the time being, it is not known what this first title will be, and whether it is an entirely new game or an adaptation of one of its classics. Although it's only a first step, this feature would add value to the Nintendo Switch, being able to reach a wider audience, as some people still consider this console a bit "childish".

So, what do you think? Would you like to see the arrival of virtual reality on the Nintendo Switch?