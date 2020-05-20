Vivo teases X50 with huge camera inspired by "chameleon eyes"

A camera sensor inspired by the eyes of a chameleon. That's how Vivo describes the huge main lens built into the photo module of its upcoming flagship, the Vivo X50. The Chinese giant teased this intriguing photo smartphone in a video posted on the Weibo social network on Wednesday, May 20.

In this quick video teaser, you can see that the Vivo X50 has a quadruple photo module in the back, with a periscopic telephoto lens, two other sensors that look conventional at first glance, and a much larger one that could very well be the main lens.

It's dubbed a chameleon eye because this sensor is able to rotate. A feature that is probably supposed to compensate for the movement of your hands when you hold the smartphone, in order to stabilize the image and avoid blur effects.

The Vivo X50's "giant" sensor can rotate like a chameleon's eye. / © Vivo

This chameleon eye idea had already been touted by Vivo when it introduced its concept phone, the Vivo Apex 2020, last February. According to the Chinese manufacturer at the time, this feature works like a gimbal - those smartphone/reflex poles that stabilize your camera like a miniature steady-cam.

It would be 200 times more effective than the conventional optical stabilizers embedded in most of today's smartphones according to Vivo, as explained by our colleagues at The Verge. Vivo illustrates this parallel with the gimbal in the video below. I realize that my explanation may not have enough imagery.