Vivo teases X50 with huge camera inspired by "chameleon eyes"
A camera sensor inspired by the eyes of a chameleon. That's how Vivo describes the huge main lens built into the photo module of its upcoming flagship, the Vivo X50. The Chinese giant teased this intriguing photo smartphone in a video posted on the Weibo social network on Wednesday, May 20.
In this quick video teaser, you can see that the Vivo X50 has a quadruple photo module in the back, with a periscopic telephoto lens, two other sensors that look conventional at first glance, and a much larger one that could very well be the main lens.
It's dubbed a chameleon eye because this sensor is able to rotate. A feature that is probably supposed to compensate for the movement of your hands when you hold the smartphone, in order to stabilize the image and avoid blur effects.
This chameleon eye idea had already been touted by Vivo when it introduced its concept phone, the Vivo Apex 2020, last February. According to the Chinese manufacturer at the time, this feature works like a gimbal - those smartphone/reflex poles that stabilize your camera like a miniature steady-cam.
It would be 200 times more effective than the conventional optical stabilizers embedded in most of today's smartphones according to Vivo, as explained by our colleagues at The Verge. Vivo illustrates this parallel with the gimbal in the video below. I realize that my explanation may not have enough imagery.
In any case, there's no doubt that better stabilization will be more than welcome in an era where the x10 or x30 zooms of the latest photophones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra prove to be of little use in terms of focusing if you have the jitters.
The Vivo X50 is unlikely to be released in Europe, but it would mark the first commercial release of this innovative photo concept on a smartphone if it was. In addition, the exceptionally large size of this sensor could hint that Vivo would incorporate Samsung's new sensor announced this week.
The 50MP ISOCELL GN1 sensor from the Korean giant is also very large, and a product manager from Vivo mentioned this on Weibo, explaining that the large size of the GN1 sensor (1/1.3, equivalent 2.4μm) combined with advanced stabilization could prove particularly effective.
The presentation of the Vivo X50 in China is scheduled for June 1, 2020.
