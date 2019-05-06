Want to see what a VW e-Golf looks like without its clothes?

We've all seen concept images and videos that show the inner workings of electric cars but Volkswagen, in a bid to educate the next generation of drivers, has gone one step further. The German manufacturer has unveiled the eGon, a stripped down version of its e-Golf that is still drivable.

The cutaway model of an e-Golf, is one of Volkswagen’s highlight projects to be showcased at the IdeenExpo in Hanover, Germany’s largest youth event for science and technology. eGon, which was thought up by vocational trainees at VW, exposes the entire electronics complete with all the wiring, giving visitors an insight into the complex technology behind the e-Golf. QR codes can be scanned via an iPad to access information on the individual components.

The VW eGon, a naked version of the e-Golf. / © Volkswagen

The car is still mobile and fully functional, apart from a few minor exceptions. You certainly wouldn't want to take this on the motorway. The main goal here is to lift the curtain on the technology behind electric vehicles. As we move closer and towards the death of the combustion engine, major manufacturers appear to be stepping up their efforts to prepare motorist for this major change.

Justin Pausch, who is training as an automotive mechatronics technician (pictured driving the eGon above), said: “This is the first time I’ve been involved in this kind of project and I’ve learnt so much. The eGon model is very complex and required lots of different skills. Our team was made up of eight vocational trainees from different trades. We’re really looking forward to IdeenExpo and presenting our project to visitors at the event.”

Christoph Görtz, Head of Vocational Training at Volkswagen in Wolfsburg, said that projects like this encourage motivation among the vocational trainees and are great fun at the same time. He added that the project not only transfers training content but also encourages trainees to take a high level of responsibility, to show initiative and to create something tangible of their own that they can be proud of.

The eGon model will not just be on show at the Volkswagen stand, it will also be presented on the big Stage Six in the MobilityArena, and make a live appearance during the stage program at IdeenExpo. The event in Hanover runs from June 15 to 23.

Would seeing the eGon open your eyes to electric mobility? Let us know.