LG has made a new browser for dual-screen smartphones

LG will present a smartphone with two screens at the IFA 2019 and has a suitable browser in its luggage to with it. It can even do "omnitasking" instead of multitasking - whatever that is.

That sounds good, the problem is this: LG does not explain "omnitasking" in the press release. The difference between this and normal multitasking on a smartphone, however, is probably the fact that thanks to the second screen, one application is not running in the foreground and the rest in the background, but several applications in parallel and of equal rank. The fact that "omnitasking" literally means "all tasks" is unlikely to be realized in practice.

Together with Naver, the biggest search engine provider in Korea, LG has developed a new browser called Whale. It is specifically designed for dual-screen smartphones to best support their characteristics. The main focus is on switching between both screens and applications used in parallel. In its press release on Whale, the provider said that the new browser should enable "seamless omnitasking".

Will LG make the comeback?

Exactly how the new browser works and what makes it better than Chrome, we should find out at the IFA 2019 in Berlin next week. There, LG will present its new smartphone with two screens. Of course, we check it out for you and try to answer whether LG can get its act together with this smartphone and head for better days again. Recently, the Korean company's market shares had fallen rapidly.

But for the comeback to succeed, LG has to do more than just bring a good new smartphone to the market. Recently, LG has been massively criticized for hardly bringing any updates for their smartphones to customers. The idea that support and maintenance of the software is part of a good smartphone is becoming more and more established with customers, and rightly so. If LG doesn't work on this as well and reach at least the same level as the competition, it is going to be difficult for it to compete.