We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

2 min read 1 Comment

Here's what the new Galaxy S10 Plus should look like

Authored by: Pierre Vitré

It's an open secret. Samsung is actively working on the successors to its Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. 91Mobiles, in partnership with the famous leaker Onleaks, unveiled today some renderings of the upcoming Galaxy S10 Plus and a video. Enough to whet your appetite before a probable presentation at the next Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next February.

A hole in the front

A few months before its presentation, the first renderings of the Galaxy S10 Plus have already arrived, so this Galaxy S10+ has a completely bezel-less design that is very attractive. Overall, the smartphone takes the general lines of previous generations and purifies them. As expected, the Galaxy S10 Plus will feature a hole in the front screen. This will make it possible to hide the dual camera in particular.

For the rest, we find a beautiful 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a QHD+ definition. The dimensions of the device remain quite limited with a size of 157.5 x 75 x 7.8 mm (thickness going to 9 mm at the level of the camera), while the Galaxy S10+ would still offer a mini-jack socket but also the Bixby button.

samsung galaxy s10 plus 5k 1
This is what the new Galaxy S10 Plus should look like. / 91 Mobile phones

Triple camera in the back

The photos published today confirm not only the appearance of the camera but also the presence of a triple photo sensor at the back (16MP + 16MP + 13MP). After the Galaxy A7 and A9, Samsung continues its momentum by offering more photo modules. Finally, as a reminder, this Galaxy S10 Plus should include an Exynos 9820 processor, 6 GB of RAM and a 3700 mAh battery.

What do you think of this LG G7 ThinQ?

Source: 91Mobiles

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 3 Shares

1 Comment

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
  •   43
    Mark
    • Admin
    1 hour ago Link to comment

    I don't know! The O looked ok but that oval looks worse than a notch, and has the same effect on the display. I think it one ugly phone. Good luck Sammy you need it. Giving us all the gimmicks when all we want are the basics.

Recommended articles

Recommended articles

FOLLOW US: