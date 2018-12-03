Here's what the new Galaxy S10 Plus should look like
It's an open secret. Samsung is actively working on the successors to its Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. 91Mobiles, in partnership with the famous leaker Onleaks, unveiled today some renderings of the upcoming Galaxy S10 Plus and a video. Enough to whet your appetite before a probable presentation at the next Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next February.
A hole in the front
A few months before its presentation, the first renderings of the Galaxy S10 Plus have already arrived, so this Galaxy S10+ has a completely bezel-less design that is very attractive. Overall, the smartphone takes the general lines of previous generations and purifies them. As expected, the Galaxy S10 Plus will feature a hole in the front screen. This will make it possible to hide the dual camera in particular.
For the rest, we find a beautiful 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a QHD+ definition. The dimensions of the device remain quite limited with a size of 157.5 x 75 x 7.8 mm (thickness going to 9 mm at the level of the camera), while the Galaxy S10+ would still offer a mini-jack socket but also the Bixby button.
Triple camera in the back
The photos published today confirm not only the appearance of the camera but also the presence of a triple photo sensor at the back (16MP + 16MP + 13MP). After the Galaxy A7 and A9, Samsung continues its momentum by offering more photo modules. Finally, as a reminder, this Galaxy S10 Plus should include an Exynos 9820 processor, 6 GB of RAM and a 3700 mAh battery.
Source: 91Mobiles
1 Comment
I don't know! The O looked ok but that oval looks worse than a notch, and has the same effect on the display. I think it one ugly phone. Good luck Sammy you need it. Giving us all the gimmicks when all we want are the basics.