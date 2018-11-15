We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

LTE speed map: which US state has the fastest mobile internet?

Authored by: David McCourt

With 2019 just around the corner, US carriers are already talking about 5G. However, thanks to a new report that maps the LTE average download and upload speeds of every US state, you might want to remember that even this generations mobile networks are not quite up to speed everywhere.

The state-by-state report was published by OpenSignal, produced some interesting results. You can see the full map below.

US state by state download and upload LTE speeds ranking
LTE download speeds in the US state-by-state. / © OpenSignal

Verizon’s New Jersey network is the faster in terms of average download speeds and second the upload speeds. NJ swaps places with District of Columbia between the first and second place spots for downloads and uploads.

Mississippi is the slowest state for both download and upload speeds, coming in at an average of well below 10 Mbps for downloads and 3 Mbps for uploads.

download speeds upload
Average download speeds (left) and upload speeds state-by-state. / © OpenSignal

The northeastern states all rank pretty highly. Given that the area is home to more than more than 50 million people, it is understandable why carriers have been investing in the region.

Where does your state rank in this list? Are you happy with your current LTE/4G network speeds? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Phone Arena

