Why is Black Friday so important for tech fans?

Anyone who is passionate about technology must be familiar with the concept of Black Friday. For those to whom it is foreign, it is a special day on which high-tech devices are available at a discount. As Christmas approaches, this is a good opportunity to get cheap gifts.

What is the origin of the name "Black Friday"?

Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving. Developed in the United States in the 1970s, the concept became popular in Europe and most brands and stores adapt their prices to this occasion, sometimes offering a 60 percent discount on certain devices. The term "black" represents the crowd of people rushing into the stores. However, it should be noted that we cannot really talk about a human tide in the shops in Europe so much, this image of frenzy comes essentially from across the Atlantic. However, this metaphor applies to summer and winter clothing sales.

What is the purpose of Black Friday?

The interest of Black Friday is perfectly logical. If it can be attributed to a cultural value in the United States (after Thanksgiving), it is in Europe a simple day of sales on the theme of technology. Next month, many people will celebrate Christmas and, until then, will avoid investing.

In order to overcome this problem, stores offer strong discounts to maintain their sales curve as best they can. Of course, the psychological aspect plays an important role: often expensive devices at sales prices can motivate many customers to take the plunge. The following Monday we have Cyber Monday which offers similar promotions but (usually) exclusively online.

Hopefully, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be on sale on Black Friday / © AndroidPIT

Although tech is not just about smartphones (far from it), it is still the most popular segment in this field. Fans change their phones regularly and see Black Friday as an opportunity to buy a new one at a sometimes ridiculously low price. However, it is very unlikely to see a new and/or high-end device massively discounted in the year of its release on Black Friday, it is more a question of shifting unsold stock or selling devices that may still appeal despite their age.

Which store(s) should you turn to?

In theory, any company marketing high-tech products can sell its products on sale. Many have already confirmed their participation, and their high-tech stock will benefit from exceptional discounts. Depending on what you want to buy, some stores/sites may be better choices than others.

On Black Friday, Amazon can offer particularly attractive discounts / © AndroidPIT

In terms of smartphones, it is interesting to start by looking at the manufacturer. If you want a Samsung, for example, you can start by taking a look at Samsung's website and see which ones it offers in discount, and in online shopping, of course, we find Amazon, the reference in the field, which extends Black Friday to a full week. This company is one of the pioneers of Black Friday and Cyber Monday in Europe. According to the company, Amazon will offer discounts ranging from 20 percent to 70 percent on high-tech products.

Other stores such as eBay and Best Buy will also offer interesting sales, particularly on (very) high-resolution televisions. The supermarkets do not intend to pass the opportunity either, they will exploit the idea by combining discounts and loyalty cards.

Android's big rival, Apple, also plans to enjoy Black Friday thanks to the many suppliers. Apple wants to be able to divert some users from Android on occasion and lead them to the dark side. Although don't expect much off the brand new iPhone 11 smartphones.

Ready to do a lot of business? / © AndroidPIT

Cyber Monday, an alternative to Black Friday?

Have a busy schedule and can't take advantage of the Black Friday sales? Don't worry, you will find some on Monday during Cyber Monday. The concept is similar except for one detail: purchases can only be made online. Whilst buying tech online is convenient, it leads to a major problem: you can't testing the products before you buy them.

During Black Friday, it is possible to visit a shop to pick up a smartphone, test a tablet or watch a large screen TV in 4K. After checking them out, it is also possible to buy it on the Internet if the price is more advantageous. During Cyber Monday, it is better to know in advance what you want to buy in order to avoid buying an item that you will not be happy with.

If you happened to miss Black Friday, make up for it with Cyber Monday / © AndroidPIT

It's worth noting that the price reductions tend to be much greater in the United States than in Europe. Even if they are lower in your country, it is always nice to have items at reduced prices, isn't it? Are you planning to buy anything on Black Friday this year?