MWC 2017: this year it's going to be different

MWC 2017 is quickly approaching. This convention, which is a real dream for high-tech fans, will be strange this year. This event, which will take place in Barcelona again, will mark a turning point for the sector.

No Samsung flagships this year

This year’s MWC will feel a little strange as, for the first time in years, Samsung won’t be taking a starring role. The South Korean company recently confirmed what many had feared: that the Galaxy S8 won't be making an appearance at this year's MWC. This effectively put an end to a long running tradition (a tradition since the Galaxy S5) of showcasing their new flagship devices at the convention in Barcelona.

This introduction has always been one of the most important events held during the convention. With the introduction of each new Galaxy device, the manufacturer spared no expense on special effects. Last year, the members of he press who attended the Samsung event were addressed by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, which was the biggest surprise of them all.

Samsung's presentation was the most important event during MWC.

Unfortunately for us, we’ll have to wait until March 29 to see Samsung's latest smartphone. This turn of events are not that surprising given that the stakes are now very high for the brand. Following the Note 7 disaster, Samsung needs to reassure its customers about the quality of their smartphones. The odds are that the brand wants to carry out all necessary testing with this device to avoid any further incidents. The next Samsung flagship promises to be revolutionary and no risks can be taken in creating disillusion as this could prove to be fatal for the South Korean manufacturer. As Park Chul-wan, an analyst and former director at the battery research center, explained: “Consumers will only accept the results if there are no problems with the S8."

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, at the Samsung conference for the Galaxy S7 in 2016. © AndroidPIT

Xiaomi will also be absent

Another absentee at this year's conference will be Xiaomi. Left orphaned by their best ambassador, Hugo Barra, who left to climb the ladder at Facebook by managing their VR projects, the Chinese manufacturer will also be skipping the convention. Last year, Xiaomi managed to get quite a few benefits from attending the conference with the introduction of their Mi 5. This year will be a quiet one for the brand as they have opted not to go to Barcelona, even if the message that this gesture sends out doesn’t necessarily match Xiaomi’s ambitions.

Hugo Barra introduced the Mi 5 at MWC2016. © AndroidPIT

Like Samsung, no explanation was given as to the reason for their absence. However, some presumptions have already been made. Lei Jun, the director of Xiaomi, has revealed that 2017 will be a transitional year for Xiaomi, and the Chinese manufacturer will be prioritizing the Chinese and Indian markets. The Snapdragon 835 processor shortfall is also another possible reason why the Mi 5 successor, the Xiaomi M6, will probably be introduced later on.

The mobile will no longer be the King of the convention

While the convention has been dubbed Mobile World Congress, mobiles are no longer the focal point of the event. The biggest surprises will come from connected objects, not from smartphones. Drones, smart assistants and virtual reality will be the most interesting elements at the 2017 convention.

Like the CES, the MWC will transform into a car showroom.

However, much like the CES, the MWC 2017 will be transformed into a car show. That’s not a huge surprise. This trend has been emerging steadily over the past few years. As the car market moves towards adopting high-tech ideas to improve the driver experience a major shift in the evolution of automotive technology has taken place. Intel, Nvidia and Samsung all produce car consoles for a number of major car manufacturers. In-car connections, autonomous cars and technologies that enhance electric propulsion will all be presented at the convention.

Many car manufacturers will also be attending MWC 2017. / © AndroidPIT

What do you think about the MWC this year? What are you looking forward to at this years event? Let us know in the comments below.