Here's why I won't be buying a smart TV anytime soon

There's a lot of talk about having a smart TV these days. In fact, a lot of those who read this site must already have one. For those who don't know, a smart TV is one that allows you to run apps installed via an internet connection and adds interactivity. But I don't want one.

The TV is a status symbol in some parts of the world, and there must be more televisions than beds in the homes of some regions. As we collect money, we invest those status symbols: a bigger TV, a Full HD TV, a 4K TV. And it's much better if these screens are smart and offer as much entertainment as possible.

But, going a little against the tide, I have never been interested in owning a smart TV. I've already tested some, and liked a lot of systems like Tizen on Samsung TVs and even more the Web OS on LG TVs. However, you only need to think about having a more feature-rich TV if you actually use one.

A smart TV can be replaced by a dongle or set-top box? / @ AndroidPIT

I haven't had cable for a long time, and even though I have an external antenna on my LG HD TV to watch open channels, I don't really care about them, and I usually keep up with the news on the internet.

Still, that's not why my HD TV, already considered outdated, sits unused at home. It is possible to say that I am an early adopter of technology and I have several smart home items, assorted Bluetooth-connected knick-knacks, and other tech stuff. The TV wasn't gonna be left out.

With a Chromecast (now in its third-generation) my TV is a media center, which I turn to when I want to watch YouTube videos on a bigger screen, listen to music and enjoy TV shows and movies on Netflix and Prime Video.

For me, a Chromecast and a smartphone suffice as "Smart TV" / © AndroidPIT by Stella Dauer

With a Google Home Mini, I can turn on the TV using voice commands, and I can ask it to play music or videos that I want to watch, as well as being able to control the progress of the content also with my voice. With a Chromecast, I have access to hundreds of apps that are more than enough for me. The selection would be more limited on a smart TV.

Opinion by Stella Dauer With a Chromecast, I have everything I need to interact with my TV. What do you think? 50 50 1 participant

And what will probably be very important for many of you, the definition, is not such a big deal for me. If I watch things on small smartphone screens, I won't complain about the quality on a TV, which is already HD and very good.

Of course I would have a better connection between smartphone and TV with a Smart TV, for example, if both came from Samsung. And of course an OLED, which would certainly be a smart TV, would still drop jaws, including mine - I've already tested one and this would be a purchase that would be worthwhile if it wasn't obscenely expensive because the quality gain would be much higher.

So until I move on to an OLED, I'm not buying a smart TV. How do you watch TV, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime and Co.? Do you have a smart TV for this?