Why VR needs to go indie to find its killer app

A common hypothesis is that the only thing truly standing in the way of virtual reality's success is the lack of a 'killer' app or game. Something that will have universal appeal and help the medium propel itself forward. A year ago, I wouldn't have agreed with this statement, but with more compact and affordable headsets to be released in 2019, it could really be the last barrier to overcome. Could a franchise bringing its fanbase be the way to go, as Pokemon GO did for AR? In my opinion, the VR industry should look no further than the indie game scene instead. What to expect from virtual reality in 2019

Back in the day, Halo was the 'killer app' for Xbox - a triple-A game which helped the console explode in popularity. However, more recently indie games have captured the attention of both critics and consumers. In 2016, for example, Stardew Valley - a Harvest Moon inspired one-man project, outsold Call of Duty on Steam. There's a reason for that - time and time again, innovative and compelling gameplay that turns genres on their heads comes from the independent scene. Games like Braid, Super Meat Boy, Undertale and Limbo are among the best examples. They are not only challenging - they force players to think differently, they tell compelling stories through visuals and game mechanics, and help players completely immerse themselves into their world. And what better platform for a truly immersive experience than VR? Virtual reality is the only medium that provides a true first-person experience - it has immense potential to tell stories in ways never possible before. When Braid came out, it became an indie sensation. / © Jonathan Blow This is why I don't agree with those who have already handed the 'killer app' trophy to Beat Saber. Yes, it definitely has impressive sales for a VR title and it's a satisfying and action-heavy game. However, it can get repetitive very quickly, unless you are really into honing your slashing skills. In my opinion, what the virtual reality platform needs instead is a game that transports you into a new world and truly makes you feel like you are there. I know what you are going to say - the current tech isn't capable of providing such graphics, but hear me out. There's no need for true-to-life visuals. All we need is a game that provides a truly visceral experience.

Let's go on a Journey Let's take another indie title as an example. Journey is a 2012 game, developed by Thatgamecompany and released for the PlayStation 3. In it you, take the role of a cloaked figure in the desert. In the distance, you see a large shining mountain - your ultimate destination. There are no annoying text tutorials or constant interruptions by expositional dialogue - just the breathtaking landscapes and the ruins of a lost civilization. The story of the game is told completely wordlessly and is often left up to your own interpretation. Journey understands that less is more, which is something I hope we start seeing more often.