Windows Lite: Microsoft wants to compete with Chromebooks

Microsoft is working on a new lightweight version of Windows dedicated to dual-screen devices and laptops similar to Chromebooks. Sources stated that the manufacturer would be simplifying the user interface of the operating system and that it could be launched shortly depending on the availability of chip and PC manufacturers.

Windows Lite (name not yet confirmed), is the lighter version of Windows that will initially find its place in some dual-screen devices. Intel has prompted OEMs to create this new hardware category consisting of dual screen laptops or folding screens. Anyway, Microsoft wants Windows to be ready for when they arrive.

Microsoft has gradually created a new Shell (C-Shell), a more modular version than the classic Windows version, which will power several parts of the current Windows 10. Just to give an example, the same shell, along with Windows Core, powers hardware such as HoloLens 2 and Surface Hub 2X.

Intel's first dual-screen device concept. / © The Verge

The Windows Lite interface will be similar to Windows 10, but with limited functionality. The code name was revealed at the end of last year along with some mock-ups of the user interface. Windows Central has revealed that Microsoft is using the code name "Santorini".

Initially, Microsoft could turn to dual-screen devices, but the plan would be to compete with Google's Chromebooks. Redmond's tech giant has already tried it once with Windows 10 S, limiting the operating system to Microsoft Store apps only, but it didn't go exactly as he hoped. The new approach, then, would be to try to provide something much simpler.

It is not clear when Microsoft will distribute Windows Lite. The producer has been experimenting with these ideas for years, especially after seeing the popularity of Chrome OS grow, especially in the student environment. Microsoft will hold its annual conference at the beginning of May and this could be an excellent opportunity to reveal its strategy, especially if it wants developers to start developing native apps for dual-screen or folding devices.

What do you think of the idea of Windows Lite? Which kind of devices should have it?