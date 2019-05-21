Winner and loser of the week: Asus back on track, Huawei loses control

Asus presented its new flagship this week and showed that it can return to compete on the world smartphone stage. Meanwhile. Huawei is losing its battle with the United States. These are the winners and losers of the past week.

Winner of the week: Asus

The Taiwan-based company announced its new flagship during a dedicated event in the city of Valencia on Thursday 16 May. The Asus ZenFone 6 comes on the market at a competitive price and carries true flagship specifications.

A Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage are in the basic version which, boosted to 8GB/256GB in the more expensive version. However, these are not the specifications that make ZenFone 6 the winner of the week. The smartphone features a virtually bezel-less design, a motorized camera that can also be used for selfies and a huge 5,000mAh battery.

What particularly delights us is the presence of Android 9.0 Pie in a practically stock version, a u-turn for the brand but one that we are happy to see. Finally, goodbye bloatware!

Asus has decided to start from the ground up. Well done! / © AndroidPIT

Loser of the week: Huawei

It's courtesy of last-minute news that Huawei wins our unwelcome loser of the week award. Speaking of this news it would perhaps be fairer to say loser of the month, or even of the year!

The Chinese brand has lost a new battle with the United States and it could be a decisive defeat. Leaving everyone speechless, Google seems to have been forced to end all business relations with Huawei because of the political tensions between the US and China and President Trump's fixation with the Asian brand, now the preferred target of his attacks.

In reality, it is mainly consumers who are losing... / © AndroidPIT

Not only Google, but Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom and all other American companies are also forbidden to deal with the Chinese telecommunications giant. The worst thing? European users will also suffer the consequences of this trade war because Huawei may decide to permanently abandon the Android operating system or at least all the Google services that we all rely on every day.

Don't worry, however, both Huawei and Google have already said that devices already sold or still in stock will continue to receive support. The future remains more uncertain than ever...