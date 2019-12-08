Winner and loser of the week: Spotify stats and social media

Yeah, time, it's as certain as it is uncertain. This zeitgeist determines our champions and chumps this week in various respects. It's complex, isn't it? Let's not squabble any more: here are winners and losers this week.

Sometimes, there are slow news weeks. The calendar week 49 in 2019 was not such a week. Actually, a lot's happened on our tech business plate, as well as beyond its edge. But is there a true winner? Or a clear loser? We have Qualcomm, for example. Classic tech theme. The Snapdragon 865 can do everything - 8K, 144 Hertz, 200 Megapixel. Marketing blah-blah, but technically sound. Nobody has really tried it yet.

Winner of the week: it's fun to time travel with Spotify

December is also the time for annual reviews. Individually tailored is always the way of Spotify. Available since Friday, there's a chance to time travel through the past twelve months of your music enjoyment. Funny for me: even the Jeopardy theme was included in my Top 100 by the algorithm. I only needed it for the musical background of a quiz evening - on a single day.

But Spotify has more. This time there's a new collection at the end of the year: a journey through time through the past decade. This is really fun and brings out titles you haven't heard in ages. In addition, there are sub-playlists to different genres under the title "The Music of the Decade". Even if this wasn't your music decade - there is a lot to discover and Spotify time travel is fun. For our colleagues at The Verge, it's the ultimate reason to move from Apple Music to Spotify.

Spotify has not only yearly but also decade reviews / © Spotify

Losers of the week: Uber, TikTok, and sustainability

Well, Loser of the Week: Proposal a) TikTok makes people less known who are obviously disabled, overweight or queer. The procedure was admitted and justified by the fact that users were to be protected from cyberbullying - questionable from a social network, but also thought-provoking.

Over to Uber. In the USA, the driving service provider published statistics showing that last year alone there were more than 3,000 offences of sexual violence against drivers or especially drivers against passengers. There were also ten fatal attacks on Uber drivers and passengers in 2017 and nine in 2018.

About published an ARt internal crime statistics / © AndroidPIT

Shock numbers, you'd think. Overall, "only" 0.0002 percent of all over trips were affected by "safety-relevant incidents" - with 1.3 billion trips. Still unsightly. But are Uber and TikTok as pure platforms therefore media losers? The answer is yes. The mega-companies cannot talk themselves out of responsibility.

Who has particularly pleased or annoyed you in the past week - in whatever respect? And what's your craziest Spotify find in this year's review? Let us know!