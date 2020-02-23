Winner and loser of the week: sales records for Xiaomi, mischief for Microsoft

Which tech companies inspired us this week, and which disappointed? We sat together and thought about the winners and losers of the last seven days. Two tech giants have caught our attention. Let's go!

The tech world has been relatively quiet this week, after we were mainly excited about Samsung's dirty marketing gimmicks last week. David travelled to Barcelona for you on Friday and made a few appointments with manufacturers who will be presenting new products in the Spanish metropolis despite the cancellation of MWC 2020. The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has canceled everything. Instead, the new Mi 10 Pro for the European market will probably be presented in March.

Winner of the week: Xiaomi breaks records

The Chinese manufacturer has been inspiring the smartphone market with its comparatively inexpensive high-end technology for several years now and is annoying competitors such as Samsung and local rivals Huawei. The sales launch of the Mi 10 in China showed that Xiaomi moves units with its favorable pricing policy. Xiaomi collected 200 million Yuan ($28.5 million) in 60 Seconds with the Mi 10, and another 200 million Yuan in 55 Seconds with the Mi 10 Pro. The top model Mi 10 needed five seconds fewer for the same amount of money at the sales launch. A lucrative sprint that makes Xiaomi our winner of the week.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro should also find some customers outside of China. / © Screenshot / AndroidPIT

But it is not only the sales records that push the manufacturer onto our winners' podium. The equipment and the price-to-performance ratio of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro also justify appreciative words. DxOMark has selected the flagship's quad-camera as the best smartphone camera currently available on the market - camera tests of the new Galaxy S20 series are still pending though. If Xiaomi maintains its pricing policy, the top smartphone will cost between $700 and $800. All the information about the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro can be found here.

Microsoft forces Windows users to have an account

Our loser of the week disappointed us with an account constraint for Windows users. After the option to use either a local or a Microsoft account when installing Windows had already been removed in the USA, we suspected evil. In fact, Microsoft now wants to force us to create a Microsoft account in Europe as well. Not everyone wants to connect their home or work PC to an online account, which is perfectly understandable given that Microsoft does not really peddle its privacy policy transparently.

I have been using computers for about 15 years, including mainly Windows computers for a long time. A lot of private data, documents and pictures are on my computer and various hard drives. I would like to protect this digital collection and decide whether I expose it to the risk of being spied on by a permanently connected account. Of course, this can also happen while surfing the net every day. But it's about the principle and what I consider to be the unnecessary account pressure from Microsoft. Besides, I still don't understand why the Pro version still allows the creation of a local offline account. If you want to reboot your computer with Windows 10 Home now, you'll need to create a Microsoft account during installation unless your computer is not connected to the Internet during installation. Then there should be the possibility to create an offline account.

Who were your winners and losers of the week? Share your picks in the comments section below.