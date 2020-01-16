The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro benchmark scores have appeared

We've known for some time now that Xiaomi is working on the Mi 10 flagship smartphone. We're expecting the phone to launch in early 2020, and given how much we liked the Mi 9, the successor should once again attempt to deliver flagship performance for a mid-range price. Here's everything we know about the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

There have long been rumors that Xiaomi will become the first manufacturer to offer a smartphone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC. The new chip features the company's 5th gen artificial intelligence engine to drive on-device experiences that are meant to be more intuitive, intelligent and responsive than ever before. You can expect smarter voice assistants with contextual awareness, says Qualcomm.

Now, benchmarks scores are cropping up for the Xiaomi Mi 10 on AnTuTu, and it appears to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 and Adreno 650 GPU. According to the data, the Mi 10 is the first phone to break the 500,000 threshold. That's about 15 percent better than the top Android smartphones on the market today. You can see the benchmark result in the screenshot below.

There should be a Snapdragon 865 and Adreno 650 GPU in the Mi Note 10. / © GSMArena

Whether or not the Mi Note 10 reaches European markets before the Galaxy S20 series, which is also expected to feature the new Snapdragon 865 SoC, remains to be seen. But the signs are good here that Xiaomi is going to deliver another flagship than can easily keep up with the big boys in terms of pure performance whilst still undercutting the massively on price.

Smartphone design is hardly racing forward - if we ignore the rise of the foldable smartphone - and the Mi 10 will look largely like most other flagship phones from 2019 and early 2020. The front and back have already been leaked on Twitter via @BenGeskin. You can check out the design below.

As you can see, the display features a 'pill-shaped' hole punch much like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, and a quad-camera on the back. That display, by the way, should be a 6.5-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, just like the latest OnePlus 7T Pro and Google Pixel 4. The cameras should be the same as the hugely impressive Mi Note 10 that has a 108-megapixel main sensor. The word on the street is that Xiaomi will pair that with a 48-megapixel sensor, plus a 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel, but this setup is likely to be reserved for the Mi 10 Pro. The regular Mi 10 could feature a 20, 12, and 4-megapixel pairing. We don't know anything specific about which lenses these are yet.

The camera from the Mi Note 10 could come to the Mi 10 Pro. / © AndroidPIT

In terms of storage, the top-spec version could come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, whilst an 8/128GB version is also to be expected.

As for the battery, we're expecting a 4,500mAh cell in both the Pro and non-Pro variants. Fast charging is likely to be on board, but we don't know the difference between the two models yet. We could see 30 or 40W fast-charging on the regular Mi 10, and up to 66W fast-charging on the Pro version.

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will likely launch in China in February. Xiaomi has been pretty quick to bring its latest phones to Europe of late, where the company is making inroads into new markets. Either way, we expect to see both phones on European shores sometime in the spring, although whether or not Xiaomi will release them both on the same day is a mystery.

As for price, we expect Xiaomi to remain competitive and significantly undercut the likes of Samsung and OnePlus. A price somewhere between $400 and $500 seems like a safe bet, but we really don't know at this point. We'll have to wait to see what the price is in China first, and then we can crunch the numbers to get a better idea of what this will cost when it hits Europe.

Are you excited about the Xiaomi Mi 10?