Xiaomi unveils its (very) promising Mi 9T Pro

After a long spell of rumors, Xiaomi has finally unveiled its new smartphone, the Mi 9T Pro . It is actually a rebranding of the Redmi K20 Pro launched in China just before the summer. The name change will not exactly help consumers understand the product range, but they might not care. The new device looks very promising, thanks to an extremely competitive price tag.

Available in Europe from August from €399, the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro shares many common elements with its little brother, the Mi 9T. The smartphone features the elegant design and pop-up camera that allows it to offer a very large 6.39-inch AMOLED screen. Three colors are available: Glacier Blue, Carbon Black, and Flame Red.

The design is close to the Mi 9T / © Xiaomi

An ambitious camera setup

In addition to its elegant design, the most interesting part of the Mi 9T Pro, however, is at the photo department. The camera uses a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel (f/1.75 aperture) for its main sensor, an ultra-wide-angle 13-megapixel camera (FOV 124.8°) and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens (X2 optical zoom, 1.12 μm, f/2.4 aperture). On the video side, the update of the UHD 4K software offers a motion capture experience at 60fps. The Mi 9T Pro is also equipped with a 20-megapixel front camera.

The screen-to-body ratio of 91.9% is rather nice / © Xiaomi

Power under the hood?

As for the SoC, we find the latest Snapdragon 855, the fastest mobile processor on the market. For the asking price, it's a nice treat. Coupled with 6 GB of RAM and the Adreno 640 GPU, the Xioami Mi 9T Pro does not want to give up an excellent battery life either: a 4,000 mAh battery fits inside the device and it is compatible with fast charging up to 27 Watts via USB Type-C. There is also a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a feature that is becoming increasingly rare on smartphones today.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro: technical specifications Technical specifications Screen AMOLED FHD+ 6.39-inch AMOLED FHD+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 64 GB / 128 GB Rear camera Triple camera 48MP + 13MP + 8MP Front camera 20 MP Battery 4,000 mAh Other Qualcomm® Quick ChargeTM 4+ Ultra Fast 27W, in-display fingerprint reader

SAR rating: Head: 1.032W/kg / Body: 1.508W/kg

Unbeatable value for money?

The smartphone will arrive on August 26, 2019 (pre-orders are available from August 20 to 26) at a price of €429. Until September 19, 2019, a €30 discount is applied, which bring the final price below €400. It's a competitive price that makes the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro a champion of the quality-to-price ratio and one of the most interesting smartphones of this 2019.