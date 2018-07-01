Xiaomi Mi Band 3: the fitness tracker for the masses

Smartband, fitness tracker or smartwatch? What is the best everyday companion for smartphone owners? Actually, forget the question, since the cheap Mi Band 3 from Xiaomi has enough features to satisfy all your needs.

Larger display in old design

Most people know Xiaomi as a manufacturer of smartphones. Ever since the Xiaomi Mi Band 2, a real bestseller, many now know Xiaomi also as a manufacturer of fitness trackers. The selling point of the Mi Band series is simple: give users the functions they really need and offer them at an unbeatable price. Even in the fourth generation and four years after the Mi Band 1, the Mi Band 3 keeps all the promises made by its predecessors.

The display is a little difficult to read in direct sunlight. / © AndroidPIT

While the Mi Band 1 and 1S were still completely without a display and served as pedometers, Xiaomi really arrived in the world of smart bands and fitness trackers with the Mi Band 2. The monochrome 0.42-inch OLED was enough to show distances, steps, and can also show you what kind of notifications are waiting for you on your phone. In 2016, that was enough, but the requirements have increased since then. The fourth generation of the Mi Band offers more and doesn’t forget where it came from.

To charge, remove the tracker from the wristband and plug it into the charger cable. / © AndroidPIT

The design has remained the same. The Mi Band 3 still consists of two parts: a band and the actual tracker. The 0.78-inch display is almost twice the size of the Mi Band 2, now has a resolution of 128 x 80 pixels, and is still a monochrome OLED panel. The ability to receive touch inputs is new on the Mi Band 3, but you’ll be swiping it instead of tapping it. The colored button has been replaced by a touch-sensitive 'dent' in the glass.

The interface is still in Chinese and our importer has told us that it will take a while before the international firmware is provided.

Vertical and horizontal swiping

On the Mi Band 3, you can swipe really quickly through the menu, which consists of six levels. You can also adjust the order of the menu items to your choosing. The functions are manageable: it shows steps, distance covered, calories burned, heart rate via an optical sensor, weather forecasts, notifications and more. Some sub-items are very illogical, but honestly, you can forgive the illogical menu structure with a price this cheap.

The heart rate monitor is sufficient to obtain an approximate reading. / © AndroidPIT

The water resistance is 5 ATM, which is approx. 50 meters of diving depth. That is amazing for a fitness tracker of this price category. Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Sport can also withstand these depths, but cost over $140 and $200.

Precision? The main thing is that notifications come through

You’re unfortunately mistaken if you still think that pedometers are accurate down to the last step or that the optical heart rate sensor of a fitness tracker can actually replace a real heart rate monitor. Both of these features on fitness trackers only provide approximate values and can easily be tricked. At least an inaccurate step counter will encourage you to keep moving.