The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will be unveiled on June 11 in China

Good news, the famous fitness tracker from Xiaomi is getting a refresh. The Mi Band 4 is in development, and in all likelihood, will even be made official on June 11 in China. Xiaomi confirmed the news in a post on the Weibo social network.

The new Mi Band 4 will have a hard time trying to fill the shoes of its predecessor, the Mi Band 3, which has one of the best value for your money on the market. However, Xiaomi seems confident because the brand has promised that the new smart band should offer more features, better range, and an even more aggressive price.

The main rumors are that a new 0.95-inch OLED color display will replace the black and white display used in the previous generation's models. On the battery side, Xiaomi may have inserted a 135 mAh battery instead of the 110 mAh on the Mi Band 3. Bluetooth 5.0 could also be part of the solution, as well as the integration of NFC technology for payments.

Finally, the Chinese manufacturer should integrate its own intelligent voice assistant, named XiaoAI, on this new Mi Band 4. For its international version, we can assume that it would be Google Assistant. In short, full of new features that we look forward to trying!

This is what the design would look like. © Gizchina.it

The stakes are high for the Chinese brand since, according to a recent study, it occupies the number one position in the rapidly-expanding wearables market. The Mi Band 4 is therefore expected to be on firm footing. All that remains now is to wait until June 11 to find out everything about this fitness tracker.

What do you think of Xiaomi's fitness trackers? Do you plan to get the Mi Band 4? Let us know in the comments!