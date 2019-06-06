The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will arrive next along with a new smartwatch

Expectations with Xiaomi's new fitness band are high. We already know almost all the specs of the Mi Band 4 , but now we also know that it will not launch alone, because the presentation event next June 11 will have a surprise guest: a new smartwatch from Huami, the Amazfit Verge 2.

As we reported a few days ago, Xiaomi will show us the expected Mi Band 4 on June 11 in China. After the sales success of its predecessor, possibly the best fitness tracker on the market in terms of value for money, the features of this new Mi Band 4 ensure that the success continues.

For now, we know that Xiaomi ditches the black and white screen to adopt a 0.95-inch color OLED panel. Xiaomi will try to solve one of the main complaints of users of the My Band 3: display problems under certain conditions. In addition, the battery should increase from 110 mAh to 135 mAh, and it will come with Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC technology. And that's not all, as everything points to integrated Google Assistant in the international version, and XiaoAI (its own voice assistant) for the Chinese market.

The price of the Mi Band 3 is one of the reasons for its success / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Hand in hand with the new Amazfit Verge 2

The presentation of Mi Band 4 should not be the only announcement, as it will be accompanied by the arrival of Huami's new smartwatch, a company that works closely with Xiaomi. The new device, called the Amazfit Verge 2, will feature eSIM support, giving you access to LTE networks without the need for a paired smartphone.

All indications are that it will use Wear OS as its operating system, with a Qualcomm chip inside - a Snapdragon Wear 3100. This is the same processor used by other models, such as the Fossil Sport.

Looking forward to seeing Xiaomi's new fitness band?