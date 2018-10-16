Notch-less, bezel-less Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 launch date confirmed

Mi MIX 2 was presented last year in September, so it's time for Mi MIX 3. The new generation could introduce several new features compared to previous models: we are not only talking about a display with even slimmer bezels, but also a retractable camera. The latest news confirms the presentation date of the smartphone and another tease of the device on social media.

The presentation date is approaching and Mi MIX 3 shows up again

It is decided, Beijing will be the city that will give birth to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. In fact, the official poster of the event has been published on the Chinese social network Weibo, with the date set for October 25.

In addition to showing the outline of a bezel-less smartphone, the name of the device dominates the upper part of the image, removing any suspicion. Are you curious?

Not long to go! / © Weibo

Waiting for the official presentation Donovan Sung, Marketing and Product Management Director of Xiaomi Global, shows us a preview of the smartphone on his Twitter. In the picture we can see a boy on the ground surrounded by Mi MIX and Mi MIX 2/2S and holding in his hand the future Mi MIX 3.

That's a lot of #MiMIX phones! Can anyone find the highlight in this photo? 🤔#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/GjYbswbJmD — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) 15 October 2018

Are you eagerly awaiting for this new Chinese flagship? Have you used Xiaomi phones before? Let us know in the comments!

What we know so far about the Mi MIX 3:

Xiaomi shows the best solution to the notch problem

Xiaomi finally puts an end to the characteristic wide chin of the MIX line. Instead, the Mi MIX 3 will have a display with extremely narrow bezels on all sides and a special new camera mechanism, as an official picture shows.

While other manufacturers had their smartphone innovations in their luggage at IFA 2018, Xiaomi CEO Lin Bin used his own social media account on Weibo to whet people's appetite for the Mi MIX 3. But he didn't limit himself to a cryptic message. This exciting picture shows the complete front of the device.

Official picture of the Mi Mix 3 with a slide-down display. / © Xiaomi

What looks like a wide bezel above the display at first glance is the camera module of the Mi MIX 3 with main and front camera, earpiece and other sensors. But it doesn't come out the same way as the Oppo Find X. Instead, it seems as if the front and back are separated and the display would actually slide down a bit.

Although the display is still not bordered with such narrow edges as some render images made us hope, it is much fuller in size than its predecessors. What remains exciting is how the technology is implemented.

The potential specs of the Mi MIX 3

Information about the equipment of the Mi MIX 3 is rare. Currently, we are talking about Snapdragon 845 with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal memory. There should be a 12MP dual camera on the back and a 4,000 mAh battery available as an energy source. The question of the fingerprint sensor, which is rumored to be integrated into the display, remains open. With the moving display, however, a sensor on the back seems technically easier to implement.

What do you think about Xiaomi's decision to switch to a pop-up camera? Was it a logical step for the brand?