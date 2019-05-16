Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 will be a mind-blowing spec monster

Xiaomi has accustomed us to introducing two flagship families in recent years. The main series, which includes Mi 9 and Mi 9 Transparent Edition, and the Mi MIX series, usually more devoted to technological innovation and good design. Thanks to a leak the first specifications of Mi MIX 4 came to light and should seriously worry rival brands.

It's Twitter, once again, that gives us access to the latest rumors. According to a photo published by Mukul Sharma of Android Updated the specifications of the next flagship Xiaomi (known by the code name Hercules) should be really spectacular and able to shame even the brand new OnePlus 7 Pro.

First we should find a Snapdragon 855 on board but this is no surprise. To accompany Qualcomm's SoC there should be 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal memory, probably in the most expensive variant. The incredible thing is that it should be UFS 3.1 type memory, with a speed never reached before in the world of Android flagships.

The MIX series has always presented unique features. / © AndroidPIT

However, this is not the only specification that has made our eyes overwhelmed. The leak speaks of 64 megapixels for the camera of which we already know the DxOMark score of 115 points! On the front side we should get on an exaggerated display AMOLED 2K HDR10+ with a refresh rate of 120Hz, another specification never seen before on a smartphone. The battery will have a capacity of 4500mAh and will be rechargeable with the new 100W technology already shown by Xiaomi in the prototype phase and a 50W wireless recharge.

We don't know anything about the design yet except that the smartphone will have a ceramic back but judging by the presence of IP68 certification probably Xiaomi has found a solution to hide the front camera different from the slider mechanism of Mi MIX 3.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: leaked technical specifications Technical specifications Display AMOLED 2K, 120Hz, HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 16GB Internal storage 1TB, UFS 3.1 Camera 64 megapixels, DxOMark 115 Battery 4500mAh with fast charging at 100W, wireless charging at 50W Other IP68, HiFi audio, stereo audio

I honestly find these specifications quite optimistic. If they were to prove correct, Xiaomi would demonstrate that it could produce products at least one or two years ahead of the competition, but it would be extremely exciting.

Opinion by Luca Zaninello

We're looking forward to hearing more about this heroic smartphone, and you?