Xiaomi Mi 6 price, release date, specs and rumors

The successor to the Xiaomi Mi 5 and Mi 5s is expected in 2017. Rumors regarding its actual release date have begun to appear in recent days. According to the latest rumors, the device will have a dual camera on the back .

Xiaomi Mi 6: release date and price

While some had reported a delayed launch of the Xiaomi Mi 6 (pushed to April this year), others expected the phone to see the light of day in February. Well, it seems the former were right: the device should be launched in April.

The first model is expected to cost 1999 yuan, which is around $290. The premium version might have a price tag of 2999 yuan, which is around $430.

That being said, those are based on the Chinese prices - add import taxes and the price tag will be higher.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 may take up the borderless design of the Mi MIx. © AndroidPIT

Xiaomi Mi 6: design and appearance

There should be several versions of this phone, which can be differentiated by the design and technical features. One version may have curved edges while the standard version would have a flat screen. Will they be exactly the same size though? We don't know yet.

Photos of the smartphone have appeared from the Chinese website MyDrivers.com and, although these images seem authentic upon first inspection, we can't be certain that these images show the future Xiaomi Mi 6.

In the images, we see Xiaomi's classic features like the long Home button on the front of the device.

This could be the future Xiaomi Mi 6. © mydrivers

New leaks show sketches of what the Xiaomi Mi 6 could look like. According to these images, the smartphone would have a central Home button that also acts as a fingerprint scanner. On the right, there would be physical buttons (volume and power), and the sensor and the camera lens would be on either side of the front speaker.

On the bottom of the phone, it looks like there will be a USB type-C port between two loudspeakers. Will they both emit sound or will only one work at a time, as is often the case for these phones? On the rear, there is a dual camera, which is a feature that seems to be becoming standard across all phones nowadays.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 could have a dual camera on the rear. © AndroidPIT

Xiaomi Mi 6: software interface

Images of the device seem to show MIUI, which is Xiaomi's own interface. It's hard to imagine that the Chinese company would integrate anything other than its own interface into its devices but we are currently in a time of change where each manufacturer is fighting to stand out from the crowd, so nothing is impossible.

The real question is which Android version it will work on. It seems unlikely that Xiaomi would choose Marshmallow (this would be outrageous to Xiaomi's fans), so will it be Android 7.0 or 7.1? The differences between these two operating systems aren't huge but if you're going to leave a smartphone sitting there for a few months after presenting the system, you might as well offer the latest version, right?

The Xiaomi Mi 6 will probably come with the MIUI interface. © Weibo

Xiaomi Mi 6: performance

The Xiaomi Mi 6 may well be one of the first smartphones to use the new Qualcomm processor, Snapdragon 835. This is an octa-core chip where four cores can reach a maximum frequency of 2.45 GHz. This processor is linked to the Adreno 540 graphics chip, which will help it achieve a superior performance to its predecessors.

To support this processor, the "normal" version should have a RAM of 4 GB and 6 GB for the premium version of the phone. This latter version should be the only one with a dual edge screen. The internal memory is not yet known.

Another version with a Helo X30 chip may also be provided by Xiaomi. This smartphone would be more affordable with a price closer to 1999 yuan (around $290)

Xiaomi Mi 6: camera

At the Geek Peek Innovation in China, Xiaomi's co-founder Li Wanqiang gave some more details about the Xiaomi Mi 6. He promised a photo sensor that was superior to the Sony IMX378, which is the one in the Google Pixel and Pixel XL. That's quite a promise!

Xiaomi Mi 6: battery

Compatibility with fast charge (Quick Charge 4 technology) will of course be part of the package. Rumors suggest a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh, which looks good on paper but we'll have to see how it performs in terms of battery life with all the other elements running.

Xiaomi Mi 6: technical specs

Manufacturer Xiaomi Model Mi 6 System Android Nougat Screen - Processor Snapdragon 835 and Helio X30 Graphics chip - RAM 4/ 6 GB Internal memory -

Memory extension: microSD reader (not certain)

Camera - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscop, Proximity,

Compass, Barometer, Fingerprint and/or iris scanner

Battery 4,000 mAh Dimensions - Weight - SAR - Other features

-

Launch price from 1999 yuas ($290)

Have you ever had a Xiaomi phone? Would you be interested in the Mi 6 when it comes out? We'd love to know your thoughts in the comments below!