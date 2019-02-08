Xiaomi patents a quadruple edge display
The days when Chinese consumer electronics were considered disposable seems to be over. Xiaomi, for example, wants to continue growing and to do so it needs to innovate. The company's latest patent shows that the Chinese brand could produce a smartphone with edge displays on all sides.
Xiaomi filed the new patent on February 5 at the Global Design Database of the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office). From the drawings you can see that the smartphone in question will have a dual rear camera, but also edge displays on all four sides. This last detail is also specified in the summary description of the patent itself. In other words, the screen is of the "edge" type, as already seen on Samsung's Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series smartphones.
Another thing you can notice is the total lack of physical buttons (or so it would seem). In fact, you can only see a USB Type-C port on the bottom. The patent, moreover, does not even seem to show a front camera, which makes us immediately think that Xiaomi's next smartphones will mount it under the screen, prematurely retiring the already famous punch-hole display camera.
What do you think about this quadruple edge display design? Let us know in the comments.
Source: LetsGoDigital
2 comments
Beginning to think a trick is being missed by not having a fully operational hi res rear screen. Currently the front and edge displays are for me to view, with the blank materials rear side confined to invisibly sending / receiving various input field sensors like the camera, radios, etc. Yet in fact the meatware around me have eyes, are curious and socially interactive: the rear display could handily communicate into the surrounding live environment whatever message the user wants to give: an emoji, a text message, a full mirror of the front screen, an unobstructed (by the phone itself) flattering view of the sexy user - it could operationalize the front selfie cam or play prerecorded video. I think people would really go for an always on personal billboard and it would sell even bigger (and more profitable) phablets for the purpose.
For me edge displays are useless as they are designed now due to the fact 95% of people use a case with edge phones as front and back are glass. I would prefer either a more pronounced edge so it could show information or have taps that are easier to access with a case or they should just leave the screen flat