Xiaomi releases Mi 9T to fill the mid-range gap

New month, new phone from Xiaomi. And the Chinese manufacturer has surpassed itself here since it offers a phone that borders on the top of the range at the price of a mid-range (350 euros), in the classic Xiaomi style.

"The Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE have been widely acclaimed by our users and fans! With the Mi 9T, we continue to deliver on our commitment: the best in technology at an affordable price," Yan Liu, Country Manager of Xiaomi France.

The Mi 9T is positioned halfway

So, does the Mi 9T position itself more in the top of the mid-range segment or closer to the bottom of the top-range? The question arises because its Snapdragon 730 processor makes it one of the most powerful phones in the mid-range category. A considerable increase (35%) in CPU performance is expected, while Artificial Intelligence performance is expected to double. Gamers will not be disappointed either, as the phone is equipped with the new Game Turbo 2.0, for a significantly improved game quality.

The Mi 9T will be used in the long run since it carries a 4000mAh battery and promises a day of intensive use. As for the screen, we can say goodbye to the notch (a pop-up camera opens for selfies) which allows you to enjoy an ever more immersive AMOLED screen of 6.39 inches.

The photographic experience will also be improved, as the Mi 9T features a triple 48 megapixel camera with AI configuration.

New wearables unveiled

"Xiaomi's strategy is to offer both smartphones and everyday products to offer everyone a more connected lifestyle. This strategy is now reflected in the release of two must-have products that our fans have been waiting for," explains Yan Liu.

The new connected watches from Xiaomi are very promising. Xiaomi

That's why Xiaomi accompanies the release of its Mi 9T with the release of two wearables: the Mi Smart Band 4 and the Mi True Wireless Earphones. The new connected watch will be available from June 20 for €39.99, and will feature an AMOLED display for a more colourful user experience, while the new headphones will offer 10 hours of battery life for a wireless and limitless musical experience. These will also be available on June 20, starting at 79.99 euros.