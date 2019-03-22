Xiaomi is working on two Android One smartphones

Xiaomi is a brand that usually offers devices with good specs at a reasonable price, but the MIUI interface is not exactly popular. While the software has improved over the years, many still prefer the simplicity offered by a stock Android. The Chinese manufacturer is no stranger to this situation, and is now developing two devices with Android One.

The Xiaomi Mi A devices are part of the Android One program, so their interface is based on an almost pure Android software with the addition of a custom application for the camera. Now, it's been almost 9 months since the release of Mi A 2 and Mi A 2 Lite, so a new release from Xiaomi is expected within the next few months.

According to our source, Xiaomi would have started testing hardware on three new devices, two of which would be Android One smartphones. The code names given to these devices are "bamboo_sprout" and "cosmos_sprout", with the term "sprout" indicating the presence of Android One in them. Where does this conjecture come from? If we look at the list of all certified Android devices, we will find the suffix "sprout" in all those that are part of the Android One program.

Xiaomi could be announcing two new devices with Android One soon / © AndroidPIT

All three devices include the acronym "fod" used to describe 'fingerprint on display'. So all three could be expected to sport the new tech. Although it is not strictly necessary to have a chip like the Snapdragon 855 for an in-display fingerprint sensor, it is very doubtful that these three smartphones have an ultrasonic sensor, as this requires the most expensive OLED screens. This leads one to think that all three will have optical sensors underneath the screen, just like most Android smartphones.

And speaking of chips, we do not know what type of processor they will have, but we know that none of the three is a flagship, so we could discount the presence of components such as the Snapdragon 855. Being probably mid-range devices, could have cheaper processors such as the Snapdragon 636/660 or even Snapdragon 675 or 710.

Official data such as names, prices and release dates are still unknown, but if we take into account that hardware testing is done well in advance, we probably won't know anything else for quite some time.

What do you think about the decision to develop new devices with Android One? Do you prefer it to an interface like MIUI? Let us know in the comments.