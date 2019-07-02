You can have a OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 7 at an extra discount

From July 2 to August 14, OnePlus offers its European customers, in addition to the trade-in value, a bonus of up to £40 (or 40 euros) for any purchase of a new smartphone from the brand. This gives you an additional discount on the new 7 Series range ( OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7).

Some may not know it, but OnePlus has a trade-in program on its official website, and anyone who wants to buy a OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro can submit their old smartphone to the trade-in offer.

Those who often change smartphones, especially high-end ones, are certainly familiar with this type of program because it allows them to acquire a new model at a lower price. Admittedly, the trade-in price offered by this type of company specialized in the field is generally quite lower than the amount you can expect by reselling your smartphone yourself on second-hand sites. However, this recovery offers the advantage of simplicity and avoids the possible hassles of a resale.

For most of the summer, OnePlus therefore adds a bonus (up to £40) in addition to the trade-in value. OnePlus also adds the same bonus to smartphones from other brands (Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Sony, Nokia and Xiaomi). You can estimate the return of your smartphone directly from the manufacturer's website.

Have you ever traded in your smartphone? What has your experience been like?