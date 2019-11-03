Amazon Echo and Echo Dot (2019) review: better than Nest?

Like Google with its Nest products, Amazon has updated its range of Echo smart speakers. Without being radically different, the 2019 versions of the Echo and Echo Dot benefit from some interesting new features. What do they offer compared to previous generations? The answer is in our full review.

Revised and improved sound

At first sight, it is difficult to see the differences with the previous generation. However, Amazon has slightly modified the design of its speaker with a more refined result. In particular, they now have more rounded edges and new colors.

Given the relatively compact size of the speaker, it is always difficult to significantly improve the sound quality of the device generation after generation. Amazon has nevertheless taken up the challenge by transforming the sound experience of the Amazon Echo. It was a wise decision as the American giant has been behind in this field, especially compared to Google, but even more so against the many third-party competitors that are compatible with Alexa.

The Echo retains a relatively compact format / © AndroidPIT

In addition to its Dolby compatibility (like last year's generation), the Echo has a more immersive sound thanks to a 7.6-centimeter bass driver and new neodymium diaphragms, hardware already present on the Echo Plus. Above all, Amazon finally allows you to pair the speaker with other Alexa speakers for stereo sound. It is also possible to pair the speaker with an Amazon Echo Plus 2nd generation speaker too.

The new Amazon Echo speakers are obviously compatible with Alexa / © AndroidPIT

Amazon Echo Dot: a version with clock

The smallest of the Amazon speakers is also entitled to an update. This third-generation, a real hit in terms of sales, aims to compete with the new Google Nest Mini launched around the same time. Amazon has also improved the sound, but the difference in sound quality with its older brother is still significant, due to its very compact design. As with the main Echo, it is possible to pair the speaker with a second one for stereo sound.

The LED display offers functions other than time (alarm, weather, etc.) / © AndroidPIT

The colors have also been revised but it is especially the appearance of a version with clock that is appreciable (and that is this model I tested). It's a kind of clock radio 2.0, the Echo Dot has a small white LED display hidden under the fabric of the device. The white light is very bright and the brightness automatically adapts to the room. At night, if you place the Echo Dot in your bedroom (which was my case), you are absolutely undisturbed. In addition to the time, the small display can also display the outdoor temperature, a timer and of course alarms.

Unlike the Nest Mini, Amazon does not offer any assistance for wall mounting. If this detail does not really matter for the model with a clock, whose use is primarily reserved for bedrooms, it would have been nice to have wall mounting possible on the classic Echo Dot.