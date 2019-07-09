The 5G model will be the star of the 2020 iPhones

Although we are still waiting for the launch of iPhone XI, rumors always go a step beyond. The rumor mill is already talking about Apple's devices for next year. Many hoped we'd get an 5G iPhone in 2019, but sadly, it looks like we'll have to wait until 2020.

All manufacturers seem to be in a hurry to introduce their 5G smartphones as soon as possible, but Apple is going to take it easy. It is true that the 5G network is beginning to deploy in many countries, but its progress is very slow. That's why the 2019 iPhone won't be 5G compatible, so we'll have to wait for next year's release.

OLED screen for the whole family

We still don't know for sure what the 2019 iPhones' displays will look like, but it seems pretty clear that next year the three devices will include an OLED screen, from the most compact 5.4-inch model to the 6.7-inch giant and the 6.1-inch intermediate device. The iPhone XS and XS Max already have this technology, while the XR, the smallest of the family, has an LCD display.

The iPhone X and its huge notch. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

What about the notch? The famous notch, which divided opinions of the iPhone X, seems to have its days numbered. If it is expected to still be present in the generation to be launched in September, then for the following generation it should disappear, or at least become much smaller. Other sources say that 2020 will see addition of the famous Time of Flight camera, increasingly common on high-end models.

Notch removal, ToF lens, 5G... All of these trends are typical of this year, but Apple will wait for the next generation to implement them on their devices. Do you think Cupertino's just waiting to get things right? Or, are they a little late to the party?